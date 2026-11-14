We all listen to 80s music to latch on to a specific feeling. Here are three power ballads that capture the feelings they attempt to emulate a little too well.

“Still Loving You” by Scorpions

“Still Loving You” is haunting, but also raw in its own way. According to guitarist Rudolf Schenker, this song is about a relationship where the couple continues to try again despite things not working out. That’s exactly what “Still Loving You” feels like. It feels like being exhausted, but with a familiar twinge of longing.

“…It’s a story about a love affair where they recognized it may be over, but let’s try again,” he told Songfacts. “It’s the old story; always the old story. I mean, what can we use? We can’t reinvent the wheel. What we always do is say something which has already been said many times, in our own way.”

“Heaven” by Bryan Adams

When it comes to songs about young love, this one by Bryan Adams takes the cake, undeniably. Adams wrote this song with Jim Vallance and was feeling inspired by another epic power ballad about love. That would be “Faithfully” by Journey. The lyrics get right to the point from the beginning of the song, but also constantly leave you wanting more.

Oh, thinkin’ about all our younger years

There was only you and me

We were young and wild and free

Now, nothing can take you away from me

We’ve been down that road before

But that’s over now

You keep me comin’ back for more.

“I Found Someone” by Cher

“I Found Someone” was Cher’s return to the Top 10 arena after nine years. It’s really no surprise that this song resonated with listeners, either. This song was originally released by singer Lauren Branigan, who first sang Michael Bolton’s hit, “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You”. Cher was the one who took it to the skies. In this song, the singer reflects on a love she lost, but also expresses hope that her current relationship will help her get rid of the heartache and the loneliness from the last one. This song is triumphant, but also honest, and its production really reflects that.

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