If there was one thing that the 1990s understood, it was pop music. Everywhere music fans turned, there was a new artist releasing something ear-catching and supremely memorable. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below.

We wanted to explore three songs from back in the day that we continue to revisit again and again because of some incredible craftsmanship. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1990s that were basically perfect pop songs.

“There She Goes” by The La’s from ‘The La’s’ (1990)

It’s not easy to write a song that boasts three words that become incredibly memorable as soon as you hear them. In fact, it’s almost impossible. But somehow in 1990, The La’s managed to pull it off. The group was able to write a pop masterpiece that continues to subsist today, and it’s largely thanks to just three simple words. Indeed, once you hear “There She Goes” by the band, you can’t ever forget it. The chorus is emblazoned on your mind like graffiti on a wall.

“What Is Love” by Haddaway from ‘The Album’ (1993)

Speaking of three words you can’t help but remember as soon as you hear them, Haddaway’s 1993 single, “What Is Love” was able to capture that same sort of magic as “There She Goes” above. All the big-voiced singer had to do was bellow three simple words and the tune became a fan favorite for millions in the 1990s. Today, it remains a powerful number. The song is inspiring; it’s emboldening. It’s the kind of thing you want to play when you want to feel the depths of your own soul!

“You Get What You Give” by New Radicals from ‘Maybe You’ve Been Brainwashed Too’ (1998)

It’s not a regular thing, but sometimes a great pop song is able to share a good message along with its melodies and rhythms. And that’s just what New Radicals was able to do on the 1998 hit, “You Get What You Give”. Along with providing a good beat, the tune offers some philosophical insight. Is karma real? We may never know for sure. But this track sure seems to think so. So, try to live right!

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc