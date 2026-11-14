Just last week, Druski made his debut on Saturday Night Live. Although it was his first time hosting, the comedian didn’t remotely hold back when it came to making an entrance. Alongside Druski was The Strokes. Returning for their fifth appearance on SNL, the episode gained high praise from fans. But that was last week. With a new weekend finally here, fans want to know – is there a new episode of SNL airing tonight?

While fans still discussed Druski’s Dru Can See Everything skit, the cast of SNL prepared for another star-studded weekend. That’s right, SNL will be airing a new episode tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. But what about the host? Following Druski will be none other than John Mulaney.

Unlike Druski, this wasn’t Mulaney’s first time at the famed Studio 8H. When taking the stage, it will mark his seventh time. To celebrate the moment, Phoebe Bridgers was announced as the musical guest. And while her career might be focused on music, Bridgers proved that she can roast the best of them when she filmed a promo with Mulaney.

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Did ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hire “Temu Ron Weasley”?

Standing alongside Bridgers and cast member Ben Marshall, Mulaney tried to promote the new show. The only problem – Marshall believed that the host was going to roast him at any second. Mulaney tried to calm him, insisting, “No seriously, I mostly do observational stuff about municipal arcana.”

That was more than enough to get Marshall to storm off set. Leaving Mulaney completely confused, he turned to Bridgers for some clarity. But he got the exact opposite when the singer explained, “He’s just mad he looks like Temu Ron Weasley.”

As for fans, they shared their excitement about this week’s host and musical guest, writing in the comments, “Incredible host/musical guest pairing. I absolutely LOVE Phoebe Bridgers!” Another person added, “Oh thank goddess finally can be promised a good ep from SNL, love you MULLANEYY.”

With the stage set and the cast ready to go, don’t miss a new episode of Saturday Night Live, airing tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. For those without cable, they can watch Mulaney and Bridgers take the SNL stage the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)