Alternative rock spoke for the 1980s counterculture. While more mainstream acts were teasing up their hair and turning up their amps, these rockers were okay with being a little mellow, dramatic, and off-kilter. Take the three 1980s rock vocalists below, for example. These artists helped define their corners of rock in this era, shaping the genre’s fringes.

Robert Smith

Starting with The Cure’s Robert Smith, he and this band made waves in the 1980s, defining the post-punk sound. Though they would arguably become even more famous in the 1990s, they remain defining figures from the previous decade.

Much about this band sent shockwaves through the industry, but this 1980s rock vocalist is at the top of that list. His voice sounds pained, dripping in emotion, and perfectly matches the raw sound of The Cure’s instrumentation. When we think of counterculture voices in the 1980s, Smith is one of the first to come to mind, and for good reason.

Billy Bragg

Billy Bragg is an artist with something to say, and always has been. His sound in the 1980s was characterized by political speech, punky guitars, and a whole lot of attitude. He offered listeners with a lot of feeling about the way of the world a catharis.

“I paid the union and as times got harder / I looked to the government to help the working man / But they brought prosperity down at the armory / We’re arming for peace, my boys, between the wars,” Bragg sings in his biggest 1980s song, “Between The Wars”. This song is a stellar example of the thought-provoking artistry Bragg was exhibiting in the 1980s.

Morrissey

Lastly, we have Morrissey. The Smiths were one of the most prominent alt-rock bands of the 1980s. Today, they feel almost mainstream, given how integral they became to the culture at the time. Morrissey paved the way for their success with his dramatic crooning style.

“You shut your mouth / How can you say / I go about things the wrong way? / I am human, and I need to be loved / Just like everybody else does,” Morrissey sings in one of The Smiths’ biggest 1980s songs, “How Soon Is Now?” This song and the many others the band released during their short but integral tenure defined the 1980s counterculture. Of course, many elements of the band were transformative, but Morrissey’s vocals are the most readily apparent.

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