The 1980s featured a number of rock songs that were beloved by kids. Young people flocked to the radio, and they flocked to the television to watch channels like MTV. And when they listened, certain songs just stood out above the others. And that’s just what we wanted to explore here below. We wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that kids adored. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 1980s that most people learn before they turn 10.

“Kokomo” by The Beach Boys from ‘Cocktail’ (1988)

Fans of The Beach Boys know this is the group’s biggest hit song without Brian Wilson. But no matter who penned or sang it, “Kokomo” was a fabulous track. The harmonies the song boasted were like ear candy for music fans of all ages. But when it comes to the lyrics, kids picked up on the list of fun, rhyming locations from around the world. For whatever reason, that was especially memorable to young ears. They’d sing along when this tune came on the airwaves, naming tropical places like Bermuda, Aruba, and Key Largo.

“Born In The U.S.A.” by Bruce Springsteen from ‘Born In The U.S.A.’ (1984)

There is just something about this song’s chorus that grabs the attention of all music fans, including young ones. Back in the 1980s, hearing Bruce Springsteen sing boldly about being born in the U.S.A.—no kid could resist that. And the same goes for kids these days. If you put this song on at home, they will undoubtedly respond to it. They will jump up and down as Bruce sings about America. Of course, they won’t know the nuance of exactly what he’s singing about, but that chorus—it’s like magic!

“Girls Just Want To Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper from ‘She’s So Unusual’ (1983)

Speaking of magic, Cyndi Lauper boasted a lot of it back in the 1980s. And music fans of all ages couldn’t resist her 1983 hit tune, “Girls Just Want To Have Fun”. Indeed, Lauper boasted a sound and an aesthetic that young people could really resonate with (hey, there’s a reason she sang the theme song for the 1980s kids’ show Pee-wee’s Playhouse). And when it comes to this tune about girls just wanting to have fun—well, what kid could resist that? All kids want to have fun! So, it’s no wonder they sang right along with Lauper on this single.

Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns