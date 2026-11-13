Thanksgiving might be right around the corner, but for Disney – it was all about Christmas. While preparing for The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular, guests at the Disney theme parks noticed a few more cameras than usual. With the production of the holiday special underway, fans got their first glimpse into the Christmas spectacular thanks to Kelly Clarkson. And although it might not feel like Christmas in the Florida heat, Clarkson brought the magic with her cover of “Run Run Rudolph.”

Standing right outside the Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway ride, Clarkson entertained lucky fans who happened to be walking by. While the Holiday Spectacular will not air until November 30, the producers have spent the last few weeks prepping and filming. With thousands of fans walking through Walt Disney World each day, there was no hiding a celebrity as popular as Clarkson. Especially when she has a mic in her hand.

In the video, guests watched as Clarkson cruised through “Run Run Rudolph.” Already gaining thousands of likes, fans were excited for the holiday season. “Her rendition of Run Run Rudolph is my favorite Christmas song is all time.” Another person added, “Blessed by Disney and Kelly Clarkson in one day!! Amazing!!”

[RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Magnificently Singing Amy Grant’s Modern Holiday Classic Brought Tears to My Eyes on Easter]

Not Kelly Clarkson’s First Time With Rudolph

While “Run Run Rudolph” was originally released by Chuck Berry in the late 1950s, it held a special place in Clarkson’s career. Back in 2013, Clarkson hoped to leave her mark on the Christmas season when releasing her holiday album, Wrapped in Red.

Among the classic Christmas tracks that made the final cut, they included, “Underneath the Tree,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and “Run Run Rudolph.” It didn’t take long after the album’s release that Clarkson celebrated another No. 1 hit on the US Top Holiday Albums chart. It peaked at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200.

Mariah Carey might be the Queen of Christmas, but Clarkson has proven her love for the holiday season time and time again. And with her latest performance at Walt Disney World, she reminded fans that a little Christmas magic can go a long way.

For those wanting to take part in the celebration, don’t miss the Holiday Spectacular on Monday, November 30, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC. Aside from Clarkson gracing the stage, the event will be hosted by Robert Irwin and Malia Baker.

(Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC via Getty Images)