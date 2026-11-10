Born 43 Years Ago Today in the Lone Star State, the ‘Nashville Star’ Runner-up Who’s Been Setting the Country Charts Ablaze Since 2005

On this day (November 10) in 1983, Miranda Leigh Lambert was born in Longview, Texas. She roared onto the country music scene in 2005 with her first top 20 hit “Kerosene”, the third single and title track from her debut album. Country music listeners couldn’t get enough of the East Texas rabble-rouser as she snarled, Forget your high society / I’m soaking it in kerosene.

More than two decades later, Lambert has definitively etched her name into the country music history books. The most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history, all 11 of her studio albums have debuted in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart—including her most recent offering Crisco, released just last month.

Seven of those albums have reached the pinnacle of the listing, and she has 10 No. 1 singles to her name including “The House That Built Me” and “Over You”. She has also successfully collaborated with other artists, including Carrie Underwood (“Somethin’ Bad)”, Elle King (“Drunk”) and her former husband Blake Shelton (“Over You”).

Today, we’re taking a trip through the life and career of one of country music’s most prominent 21st-century artists in honor of her 43rd birthday.

Miranda Lambert Got Her Start on Reality TV

Raised by private detectives in Lindale, Texas, country music was practically woven into Miranda Lambert’s DNA. Her father played guitar around the home and introduced her to singer-songwriter stalwarts like Merle Haggard.

“Country music has always been songs about rural life, and I grew up that way,” the “House That Built Me” singer told Garden & Gun magazine in 2023. “The music scene in Texas was such a blessing because I was always going to shows in Dallas and Austin—like Willie and Jack Ingram and Wade Bowen shows—to absorb everything I could.”

Entering a local talent contest at age 16, Lambert got her start singing with the Texas Pride Band as a high schooler. She also led the house band at the Reo Palm Isle dance hall in Longville — a role once held by Brooks & Dunn.

After learning guitar and writing her own songs, she began performing across her home state. Releasing her self-titled debut album in 2001, she competed on the singing reality show Nashville Star two years later.

Lambert didn’t win the season, finishing third behind winner Buddy Jewell and John Arthur Martinez. But while she didn’t walk away with the top prize, she did leave with something arguably better — a contract with Sony Records.

Breaking Into Nashville

Miranda Lambert wrote 11 of 12 tracks on Kerosene, her major-label debut released through Sony subsidiary Epic Records in March 2005. The lead single, “Me and Charlie Talking”, reached No. 27 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

The following three singles— “Bring Me Down”, “Kerosene”, and “New Strings”— all reached the top 40.

Lambert proved that Kerosene’s success was far from a fluke with her 2007 sophomore effort Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which yielded two major hits in “Famous in a Small Town” and the double-Platinum “Gunpowder and Lead”.

Her next two albums, 2009’s Revolution and 2011’s Four the Record, brought still more success, including her first career No. 1 hit in “The House that Built Me”.

During this time, she also formed country music trio the Pistol Annies with Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley. They have released four studio albums, including the No. 1 LPs Hell on Hells (2011) and Interstate Gospel (2018).

Where Is She Now?

After 11 studio albums, three Grammy Awards, 40 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association trophies, Miranda Lambert hasn’t slowed down.

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Releasing her latest studio album, a country-disco fusion aptly named Crisco, in October 2026, she also co-wrote Ella Langley’s 2025 megahit “Choosin’ Texas”, which broke the record for longest streak atop the Billboard Hot 100.

Featured image by Rick Diamond/WireImage