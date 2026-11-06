Born 67 Years Ago Today in Canada, the 80s Rock Superstar Who Turned a $1 Record Deal Into More Than 75 Million Albums Sold

On this day (November 5) in 1959, Bryan Guy Adams was born in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. His 1984 album Reckless catapulted Adams to international stardom, topping charts in both the U.S. and Canada and spawning era-defining anthems like “Run to You” and the quintuple-Platinum “Summer of ’69”. Four decades later, he has sold more than 75 million albums and collected 15 Grammy Awards. His work has also crossed over to the silver screen, earning him five Golden Globes nods and three Academy Award nominations.

Today, we’re taking a trip through the incredible life and career of Bryan Adams in honor of the singer-songwriter’s 67th birthday.

Bryan Adams’ Musical Origin Story Sounds Much Like His Hit Song

The son of a Canadian diplomat, Bryan Adams spent time in Portugal, Israel, South Korea, and the United Kingdom all before he turned 18. And while it wasn’t exactly during the “Summer of ’69”, he did indeed buy his “first real six-string” — an imitation Les Paul — at an Ottawa “Five and Dime.”

“It felt real at the time to have a Les Paul, even though I’m a massive Ritchie Blackmore fan – still am. I was heavily into Humble Pie’s Rockin’ The Fillmore album at the time, and both Peter Frampton and Steve Marriot were on Les Pauls,” Adams told Guitar World in 2022. “It’s rock guitar heaven, that album.”

He Signed His First Recording Contract For a Stunning Amount of Money

Intent on a career in music early on, Bryan Adams dropped out of high school at age 15 and spent his college fund on an Estey grand piano.

With a broad musical palate that included Creedence Clearwater Revival, Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, T. Rex, Elton John, and Tina Turner, he found work as a studio session singer in Vancouver.

By this time, Adams already had some professional experience under his belt, having served as lead vocalist for glam rock outfit Sweeney Todd. He left the band at 16 and met former Prism drummer Jim Vallance two years later at a Vancouver musical instrument store.

The two met at Adams’ home studio and struck up a prolific songwriting partnership. Together, the two would co-write tracks for Kiss, Tina Turner, Joe Cocker, Bonnie Raitt, Rod Stewart, Neil Diamond, Carly Simon, and more.

In 1978 — at just 18 years old — Adams signed a contract with A&M Records for just $1. His first two albums, 1980’s self-titled debut and 1981’s You Want It You Got It, moved the needle somewhat.

However, it was his 1983 album Cuts Like a Knife that truly put the 15-time Grammy winner on the map. Its first two singles — “Straight From the Heart” and the title track — both peaked in the top 15 of the U.S. pop chart, with the former giving Adams his first Top 10 single.

Adams also co-produced Cuts Like a Knife with producer Bob Clearmountain.

Setting out to duplicate the success of Cuts Like a Knife, Bryan Adams again teamed up with Clearmountain for its successor. He released his fourth album, Reckless, on November 5, 1984 — his 25th birthday.

“[All] I wanted to do was make a record that was as good as Cuts Like a Knife. Because that was the album I was coming off of and that’s where my head was at,” Adams reflected in a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone. “I had experienced my first Top 10 hit, and I just kind of felt that if I could make a record as good as that we’d be able to get ourselves out of the s—ty clubs and into the better s—ty clubs, you know?”

Mission accomplished. Peaking atop both the U.S. and Canadian album charts, Reckless became the first Canadian album to sell more than a million copies within Adams’ home country.

Additionally, all six singles reached the top 20 of the U.S. Hot 100, including the Grammy-nominated Tina Turner duet “It’s Only Love”.

Reckless also yielded Adams’ first No. 1 single, “Heaven”.

A Remarkable Legacy

Bryan Adams’ musical success has continued, with his 1991 single “Everything I Do (I Do It For You)” topping the charts in at least 19 countries.

His latest studio album, How’s It Goin, hits shelves Friday, November 6, 2026. A news release described Adams’ latest musical project as “a deeply personal musical love letter to Canada.”

[RELATED: 3 Bryan Adams Songs From the 80s That Still Hit Just as Hard Today]

In addition to his musical career, Adams has funded philanthropic efforts across the world through The Bryan Adams Foundation, which he established in 2006.

Featured image by Sonia Recchia – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images