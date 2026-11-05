Vince Gill Has Never Sent a Text in His Life, but He Has Some Advice for the Next Generation of Country Stars

For any artist hoping to make a career in country music, getting advice from a seasoned professional was nearly priceless. And when that name was Vince Gill, it instantly became priceless. During his career on stage, the singer proved his talents as an entertainer and songwriter with hits like “Pocket Full of Gold,” “When I Call Your Name,” and “Look at Us.” If that wasn’t enough, he was also a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry. So when Gill decided to give some advice to the next generation of country singers, it was pure lunacy not to listen.

So what was the advice? First, Gill believed he was not a great person to give career tips. The reason – when Gill first traveled to Nashville decades ago, talent was at the forefront. But now, talent is accompanied by social media followings, streaming, and content creation.

And according to Gill, he never even sent a text. “You’re talking to a guy that has not really delved into the modern world of anything. Truth. I’ve never sent a text. That’s the truth and people don’t believe it, but I never have, and I’m not a poster. I’ve never posted a word online about anything. At the office, they do, you know, tell where I’m playing and things like that. But I don’t.”

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Vince Gill Reveals The Secret Of “Watch This” Attitude

Gill wasn’t opposed to the advantages that social media offered. Singers didn’t need managers, producers, or studios to have their music heard. But at the same time, he added, “There was just something about my personality that didn’t want to go out there. It’s hard to promote yourself. I think that’s the biggest thing to overcome.”

Recalling his own past, Gill noted how he struggled with promoting himself at a young age. “When I was young, I was too afraid to sing. I was bashful and it was hard to get me to sing in front of people. When I played guitar, I could hide behind my guitar. And it felt safer. But it takes a lot of courage to stand up in front of people and say, ‘Watch this.’”

To Gill, it was that “watch this” attitude that was the defining factor. Able to embrace the uncertainty, the hitmaker pushed artists to do whatever it takes. “Whatever avenue you have to go down to have people listen to what you do, you just got to do it.”

Gill might not know how to send a text or post on social media, but he knew a thing or two about making it in country music. And while the industry continued to change, his advice remained simple – stop hiding.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)