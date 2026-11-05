“I Thought This Was It”: Tom Jones, 86, Reveals He Nearly Died After Terrifying Health Scare

Tom Jones is opening up about a recent health struggle. Just over a week after the singer rescheduled two California concerts due to illness, he returned to the stage in Los Angeles.

During his set, Jones told the crowd that he had been rushed to UCLA Medical Center after contracting pneumonia, which he initially believed to be the flu.

“I thought, ‘This was it. You had a wonderful life, Tommy, but it’s over now,’” Jones said, according to the New York Post. “And then they had to get the paramedics in. I was like, ‘I can’t breathe.”

Jones proceeded to spend two days in the ICU, which was followed by a days-long stint in the hospital.

“UCLA did a wonderful job, so I’m here,” he said of his medical team.

They did so well, in fact, that, when the doctors asked Jones what he wanted to do as his health improved, he quickly answered, “I have to get back on the stage, that’s where I belong.”

He did just that when he performed in San Diego on Nov. 3, which marked his first show since his ordeal. The following night, Jones brought his concert to Los Angeles.

What to Know About Tom Jones’ Health

At the time of his initial statement, Jones explained, “I’ve had a great time these last few weeks, completing 20 shows and singing for wonderful audiences across the USA, but unexpectedly I’ve been hit with a bad case of the flu.”

He went on to announce the postponement of his Los Angeles and San Diego concerts, which have both since been put on.

“I’m truly sorry for any inconvenience caused,” the Voice U.K. coach said. “I look forward to seeing you all soon.”

Jones, 86, has had a series of health issues over the years. He underwent a second hip replacement in 2022. That same year, he battled viral laryngitis, which caused him to reschedule one show.

Then, in 2025, Jones was diagnosed with an upper respiratory infection. He was forced to postpone one show as a result.

Despite his health struggles, Jones has maintained a busy touring schedule in recent years. In fact, the U.K. leg of Jones’ Come Gather Round Tour took him to 11 countries, where he played 22 shows.

Jones wrapped up the North American leg of his trek, which began in September, with his Los Angeles concert.