Notre Dame Moves College Football Game to Make Room for Legendary 80s Rock Band

With the college football season underway, Notre Dame found itself barely in the playoffs with a 7-1 record. Hoping to climb the ranks, the team prepared to take on the No. 1 team, Miami. A crucial game for the Fighting Irish, it seemed that the university was already looking ahead to the 2027 season. And the reason had little to do with football, as the legendary Bon Jovi announced they would be performing at the historic stadium. The only problem – the Fighting Irish had a football game that same day. The main word being “had.”

Ever wonder how much influence a legendary name like Jon Bon Jovi had? For some, they used their fame to gain certain perks. But Bon Jovi was different. When announcing their upcoming show at Notre Dame Stadium on October 2, 2027, the university quickly found itself with a scheduling problem. That same day, the Fighting Irish were expected to take on Kent State. But with Bon Jovi calling, it appeared that Kent State was on the outside.

For college football fans, the game between Kent State and Notre Dame will now take place on August 28. As for Bon Jovi fans, they can register for access to a special presale event at Bonjovi.com. The presale event will start on Wednesday, November 11, at 10:00 a.m. Those without access can purchase tickets during the general sale, which will kick off on November 13.

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Watch Bon Jovi In Style With The Legendary Package

Making Notre Dame part of their North American 2027 Forever Tour, Mike Seamon, the vice president for University Operations, considered Bon Jovi part of the Fighting Irish family. “Jon Bon Jovi is truly a Notre Dame guy. He has a genuine connection to our campus, has spent meaningful time here over the years, and deeply understands what makes this place special. We can’t wait to welcome him back to South Bend for what is going to be an unforgettable night of music for our entire community.”

And wanting to make it an unforgettable night for fans, Bon Jovi offered a variety of packages that ranged from superfan to legendary. Looking at the legendary package – fans received a front-row seat, an autographed Bon Jovi chair they could take home, and the chance to watch three songs from the side of the stage. It also included VIP lounge access, merchandise, and an additional exclusive gift.

Need a cheaper option? The superfan pass featured premium reserved seating, exclusive merchandise, a collectible ticket, and early access to merchandise. Although not packed with autographs and stage access, it still promised a luxury experience.

With the football schedule adjusted and tickets preparing to go on sale, the stage was set for Bon Jovi’s return to South Bend. All fans had to do now was pick a package.

(Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images for ABA)