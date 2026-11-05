3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1970s That We Hear All the Time Around Thanksgiving and Christmas

The holidays are a great time for community, celebration, and classic rock. There is just something about the buzzing songs that complement family, friends, and a fantastic get-together in the chilly months.

And that’s just what we wanted to highlight here. We wanted to dive into three songs from back in the day that are as good as cranberry sauce. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 1970s we hear all the time around Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“Still Crazy After All These Years” by Paul Simon from ‘Still Crazy After All These Years’ (1975)

The holidays are a time of fun, food, and family. But they are also a marker of time. Each year, we see people grow up. We see people grow old. We see the cycle of life happen before our eyes. That’s why “Still Crazy After All These Years” by Paul Simon makes for the perfect holiday playlist addition. It’s a song that knows we’re all a little mad. And yet it also understands that we have to deal with each other as we chew our turkey legs and sip our cider. We’re all a little crazy after all these years—so, let’s embrace it with a tune!

“Step Into Christmas” by Elton John (Single, 1973)

Every year around the holidays, certain classic rock songs get a lot of attention on the radio. Sure, there are great holiday tunes like “The Little Drummer Boy”. But then there are the lively, energetic, and even flamboyant tracks that come from rockers like Elton John. Indeed, we can put away the classical chamber music sometimes and bust out the classic rock in order to celebrate—let’s get this party started! And there might not be any rocker better at starting festive parties than Sir Elton. For evidence of this, check out his 1973 tune, “Step Into Christmas”, this holiday season. You’ll love it!

“Please Come Home for Christmas” by Eagles (Single, 1978)

When the festivities start to conclude, when things start to wind down, there are certain holiday songs that really shine. Enter: “Please Come Home for Christmas” by Eagles. The 1978 single speaks to your soul. Maybe you’re home, and you’re getting ready to clean up. Maybe you’re in a dark bar around 1 in the morning, and you’re paying for your last whiskey. Whatever the situation, this blues-rock tune from the Los Angeles-born band is simply perfect. It’s like the present you always wanted in your stocking.

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