70s Rock Pioneer Behind One of the Decade’s Most Rebellious Anthems Hospitalized After Life-Saving Surgery

While the lead vocalist for the Runaways, Cherie Currie took her career far beyond the hit band and their signature track “Cherry Bomb.” Following her time with the Runaways, Currie explored a solo career that included several studio albums. She also expanded her stardom to Hollywood, with roles in Matlock, Warehouse 13, Twilight Zone: The Movie, Murder, She Wrote, and more. Sadly, the hitmaker was recently hospitalized after suffering a blocked artery and a stroke. With Currie keeping fans updated, she explained why she remained hospitalized after the surgery.

Throughout her health scare, Currie made sure to keep fans updated. And it was more than a single message. Constantly sharing updates, Currie’s latest message revealed she remained in the hospital while doctors monitored her blood pressure. “Sadly they are keeping me another night in ICU due to low blood pressure. Surgeon said the blockage was over 90%. Still can’t believe it. Thank you for amazing prayers! Love you.”

Not the news Currie or fans wanted to hear, the singer was in high spirits. She also used the moment to remind fans to keep their health a priority. “It’s always putting it off or it could never happen to me. That’s the big one. It could never happen to me, and … wrong.” She added, “This nurse came in, wonderful man, but he basically turned around and said I was a dead man walking when I drove into the hospital parking lot.”

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Cherie Currie Revealed The Importance Of Listening To Herself

According to Currie, a simple checkup led to doctors discovering a 90-percent blockage in her inner carotid artery. Feeling extremely thankful, she insisted, “So, what I’m just saying, is that I’m so grateful that I listened to myself, and I brought myself to the hospital. They’ve admitted me, and I’m going to be fine…”

With Currie still having a long road to recovery ahead of her, she continuously thanked fans for their support. She considered their positive energy to be a driving force in her recovery. “I’m grateful for that. Number one, I’m so grateful for you, and all of your well-wishes, and your positive energy and just, wow. I mean, you are my people. I just love you.”

Looking back, Currie’s decision to drive herself to the hospital may have saved her life. And while the days that followed brought surgery and an extended stay, she remained grateful that she trusted her instincts when something didn’t feel right.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)