3 Uplifting Songs From 1968 That Still Put Smiles on Listeners’ Faces

Times are tough, and even music doesn’t have the same uplifting and joyful quality that it used to. In times like these, there’s nothing like listening to the songs of the past, particularly tunes from the year 1968. Let’s take a look at a few bangers that will pull you out of your funk in an instant.

“A Beautiful Morning” by The Rascals

The Rascals dropped this sunshiney song back in 1968, and those upbeat harmonies just can’t be beat. If you’ve been down in the dumps, this is the kind of song to throw on first thing in the morning; even if you’d rather just get on your phone and doomscroll.

“A Beautiful Morning” by The Rascals was a No. 3 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1968. It also topped the charts in Canada.

“For Once In My Life” by Stevie Wonder from ‘For Once In My Life’

Stevie Wonder has an extensive discography full of uplifting songs, particularly during his late 1960s era. I went with “For Once In My Life”, simply because it’s such an honest and simple celebration of falling in love. Wonder’s vocal performance is on another level.

“For Once In My Life” by Stevie Wonder was a drop-in-the-bucket hit for the iconic singer, one that would be followed by countless more Top 10 hits throughout the 1970s. This tune, specifically, reached No. 2 on the Hot 100 and R&B charts in the US.

“Lady Madonna” by The Beatles

I couldn’t leave the Fab Four off our list of 1968 songs that lift up listeners, could I? “Lady Madonna” is a worthy entry, as it’s a bumbly, jaunty little song with an insanely catchy rhythm. Paul McCartney and John Lennon’s vocal deliveries are playful, and the whole song is playful, honestly. It’ll be hard not to smile when this fun track comes on.

“Lady Madonna” by The Beatles was released as a standalone single in 1968 and reached No. 4 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 in the UK. Fun fact: This song would be the last that The Beatles would release on Parlophone in the UK, as they would switch to their own label, Apple Records, shortly after.

(Photo by NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)