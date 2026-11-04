3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1950s That Are So Underrated, It’s Practically Criminal

If you go back far enough in time, you’ll find some real musical gems. They might be buried, they might be forgotten, but they are there. And sometimes you just have to roll up your sleeves and go looking for them. Here below, we wanted to do just that. We wanted to dive in and explore three songs from way back in the day that need revisiting. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1950s that are so underrated it’s practically criminal.

“Sh-Boom” by The Chords (Single, 1954)

The vocal work on this song is incredible. There are wonderful harmonies, memorable lead vocals, bouncy rhythms, and invented words—indeed, this song has everything. That this track isn’t sampled in a dozen rap songs or playing on the radio every day is a travesty. Just try to put on “Sh-Boom” by The Chords and not be in a good mood. When you’re walking down the street to the grocery store, listen to it. When you’re dusting around the apartment, listen to it. It’s great and very underrated.

“Earth Angel” by The Penguins (Single, 1954)

Have you ever felt like they figured out music in the 1950s and we’ve all just been trying to catch up ever since? Why would we ever need to put on a song by some contemporary recording artist when we have the lovely offering “Earth Angel” by The Penguins? The tune is perfect. It’s like satin for your ears. Every great love song is vulnerable, and “Earth Angel” is a prime example. Put your heart on your sleeve and let the world know about it—that’s the beautiful formula.

“Money (That’s What I Want)” by Barrett Strong (Single, 1959)

We did it. In 1959, we peaked as a society. That’s the year we as a people produced “Money (That’s What I Want)”. Well, actually, it was Barrett Strong. But people got to enjoy it in the moment, and we get to enjoy it now many decades later. And what a joy! Just listen to those horns, that piano, and Strong’s massive vocal performance. He’s singing the truth, and he’s doing it simultaneously like he’s casting a spell. Artists for the rest of time have been cribbing off Strong—and why wouldn’t you? He’s the best.

Photo by Gilles Petard/Redferns