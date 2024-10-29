Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • American Songwriter

    6 Rock Albums That Were Recorded on a Boat

    By Tina Benitez-Eves,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aCbzK_0wQs4xwr00

    Working out of a makeshift studio is a rite of passage for most bands. Sometimes the conventional studio isn’t an option or creative prerogative. Johnny Cash famously recorded two albums live from penitentiaries: At Folsom Prison in 1968 and At San Quentin in 1969. The Rolling Stones recorded their 1972 album Exile on Main Street in a less-than-palatial, unfinished basement underneath the Villa Nellcôte in Versailles, France. Jackson Browne recorded Running On Empty from tour buses, hotel rooms, backstage, and rehearsal spaces while on tour, emphasizing life on the road.

    For Nine Inch NailsThe Downward Spiral (1994), Trent Reznor uprooted to a stranger locale, the Benedict Canyon, California home where actress Sharon Tate and four others were murdered by members of the Charles Manson Family. In 2004, the Black Keys also set up shop inside an abandoned General Tire factory in Akron, Ohio to record their third album, partly named Rubber Factory.

    Aside from the more land-based recording site, some bands opted to record on the open sea instead. Here’s a look at three bands and artists who recorded and mixed albums aboard a boat.

    1. Wings, London Town (1978)

    When Wings started falling apart in the late ’70s, Paul McCartney took the band to Watermelon Bay on the north coast of St John in the Virgin Islands for some rest, relaxation—and recording. The band recorded their sixth album, London Town aboard a makeshift studio on the yacht called the Fair Carol, which had a 24-track machine installed.

    “We hired a charter boat that people use for holidays,” said Paul McCartney in a 1977 interview with Melody Maker. “The captain went spare when he saw all the instruments. We remodeled his boat for him, which he wasn’t too keen on. We converted his lounge into a studio and we turned another deck into a sound control room, and it was fantastic. We had a recording boat and two others we stayed on.”

    During the London Town sessions, three boats were technically used since the band had a team of 20 people and plenty of equipment. The Fair Carol was the recording studio, while a second boat, Samala, was used for eating and sleeping, and the third, El Toro, served as a respite for the McCartneys.

    McCartney joked that the band didn’t face any issues with outside elements, but had many late-night parties. “We didn’t have any problems with saltwater in the machines or sharks attacking us,” joked McCartney. “At night, there was much merriment, leaping from top decks into uncharted waters and stuff. I had a couple too many one night and nearly broke something jumping from one boat to another—but then you always break yourself up on holiday. The studio worked out incredibly well and on the very first day, we got a track down. There was a nice free feeling. We’d swim in the day and record at night.”

    Working on water paid off for Wings. The album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and the single “With a Little Luck” went to No. 1. Michael Jackson even covered the London Town track “Girlfriend” for his 1979 album Off the Wall.

    2—4. Pink Floyd: A Momentary Lapse of Reason (1987); The Division Bell (1994); and The Endless River (2014)

    When David Gilmour came across a boat advertised in an issue of Country Life magazine while waiting in the dentist’s office in 1986, he had to have it. “I just happened to find this beautiful boat that was built as a houseboat and was very cheap, so I bought it,” recalled Gilmour in 2016. “And then only afterward did I think I could maybe use it to record. The control room is a 30-foot by 20-foot room. It’s a very comfortable working environment—three bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom, a big lounge. It’s 90 feet long.”

    Originally built in 1911 for slapstick comedian and theater impresario Fred Karno, Gilmour called the vessel, moored on the River Thames in Hampton Court, London, Astoria, and converted it into a studio. “I’ve spent half my life in airless recording studios with no windows, no light, and we get here and it’s beautiful,” said Gilmour of his houseboat studio.

    There he recorded and produced large portions of Pink Floyd’s final three albums, A Momentary Lapse of Reason (1987), The Division Bell (1994), and The Endless River (2014) on the boat with remaining Floyd bandmates Dave Mason and Richard Wright. Astoria was also used to mix the 1995 live Pink Floyd album Pulse and its accompanying film.

    5. David Gilmour, On an Island (2006)

    In 2005, Gilmour also started recording his 2006 solo album On an Island, his first solo album in 22 years (since About Face), featuring Wright, David Crosby, Graham Nash, Phil Manzanera, Jools Holland, and others. The album topped the UK chart marking his first No. 1 outside of Pink Floyd, and peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200; the single “Smile,” also went to No. 1 in the UK.

    Later on, Gilmour also recorded and mixed parts of his 2015 solo album Rattle That Lock, aboard the Astoria, along with his 2007 video release Remember that Night, Live in Gdańsk from 2008, and his 2024 release Luck & Strange.

    Photo: Paul McCartney (l) and Linda McCartney with members of Wings in Venice, Italy, 1976. (Patrice PICOT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

    Related Search

    Band dynamicsCreative processTrent ReznorMichael JacksonJohnny CashPink Floyd

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    3 Classic Rock Live Albums that Will Play Forever
    American Songwriter23 days ago
    3 of the Longest-Charting Albums in Music History That I Still Have in Rotation
    American Songwriter22 hours ago
    4 Eagles Deep Cuts That Every Fan Should Absolutely Know
    American Songwriter4 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Popular Rock Band Stunned After Band Member Abruptly Quits via Email
    American Songwriter22 hours ago
    4 Revered Outlaw Country Legends Who Never Had a No. 1 Hit
    American Songwriter1 day ago
    Three Zodiac Signs Protected by Angels and Three That Struggle Against Dark Forces
    Ms Trent3 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter8 days ago
    4 Funk and Disco One-Hit Wonders That Set the 1970s Ablaze
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    Woman Rocks Up in Mini Skirt for Flirty Mosh Pit Entrance, Gets Swallowed Whole: ‘She Was Never Seen Again’
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    ‘The Voice’ Just Sent a Fan Favorite Home, and Viewers Are Furious
    American Songwriter18 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO1 day ago
    3 Zodiac Signs That Would Rather Text Than Talk in Person
    Capital Chronicles1 day ago
    Martha Stewart Provides Details of Terrifying Time Spent in Prison: 'Can't Even Believe'
    Parade7 days ago
    3 Music Videos That Were Intended to Protest Music Videos
    American Songwriter14 hours ago
    I Can’t Stop Listening to These 4 Underrated Beatles Songs—and You Won’t Be Able to Either
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    What are Aerosmith’s 5 Biggest U.S. Hits?
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    Zodiac Signs Who Stay with Toxic Partners Out of Fear of Being Alone
    Ada E.4 days ago
    3 of the Best Drum Solos in Classic Rock History
    American Songwriter29 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Destined to Lead with Quiet Authority
    Cosmic Insights2 days ago
    ‘The Voice’: See Which Coach Just Pulled Off This Unbelievable Steal
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s That Are Perfect To Dance To
    American Songwriter17 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    3 Hit Songs by Famous Acting Duos That Will Put a Smile on Your Face
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    Former first son says his Republican dad would’ve voted Trump after his sister proudly endorses Harris
    The Independent6 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    4 Songs by The Cure That Made Me a True Goth at Heart
    American Songwriter1 day ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC8 days ago
    A Sad Look Back at 'The Munsters': Yvonne De Carlo Wasn't All That Nice To Pat Priest (2nd Marilyn)
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy