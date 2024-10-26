Open in App
    4 Eagles Deep Cuts That Every Fan Should Absolutely Know

    By Em Casalena,

    2 days ago
    If you’re a diehard fan of The Eagles, you probably already know about most of their greatest hits, from “Hotel California” to “Take It To The Limit”. However, the rock band’s discography is quite extensive and spans seven studio albums. There may even be a few songs here and there that even the most dedicated Eagles fans haven’t heard. Let’s take a look at just four Eagles deep cuts worth listening to!

    1. “Those Shoes”

    What’s not to love about this 1979 classic from The Long Run? It’s got a funky and somewhat addicting rhythm, and those unexpected lyrics lean toward dark and brooding. It was definitely a trend in the late 1970s and early 1980s to pen tunes about the dark side of the music world and rock-and-roll stardom (see: The Wall by Pink Floyd). But, this Eagles’ track about the subject matter was particularly eye-opening.

    2. “You Never Cry Like A Lover”

    This 1974 classic from On The Border is a pretty underrated one. We’re not saying Eagles lacked songwriting prowess; but “You Never Cry Like A Lover” has a lot of depth and emotion to it that hasn’t historically been very common in Eagles’ more popular works. If you’ve ever been in love with someone but know they aren’t really the one, this soulful track will get you right in your heart. It’s one of Don Heley and JD Souther’s best works, in our opinion.

    3. “Bitter Creek”

    Out of all the Eagles deep cuts on this list, we’re pretty partial to “Bitter Creek” from the 1973 album Desperado. It’s a direct, rock-focused tune about a small town lit aflame by bitterness and violence. It’s a raw, energetic track that was a clear standout on Desperado.

    4. “Journey Of The Sorcerer”

    “Journey Of The Sorcerer” was released in 1975 on the album One Of These Nights. If you’ve never heard it before, you’re probably not a UK native. This track was the theme song for the BBC series The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy. Not surprisingly, this prog-folk classic was written by Bernie Leadon and was originally based on a banjo melody.

    Photo by RB/Redferns

    Sara E
    20h ago
    "Bittercreek" is my favorite song from that album.
