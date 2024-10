Watch Joni Mitchell Perform Swinging Rendition of Fiery Elton John Track at the Hollywood Bowl

What do you get when you cross Joni Mitchell, Elton John, Brandi Carlisle, and Meryl Streep in sunny southern California? In an alternate universe, that might be nothing more than a setup for a pop culture punchline. But on October 20, 2024, this star-studded combination joined forces at the Hollywood Bowl for Mitchell’s first headlining concert in L.A. in over two decades.

The two-set concert cycled through Mitchell’s greatest chart-toppers and deep cuts with additional performances from Annie Lennox and Marcus Mumford, among others. Elton John and Meryl Streep sat on stage while the band performed a swinging rendition of John’s 1998 “I’m Still Standing.”

Watch Joni Mitchell Cover Elton John

Joni Mitchell’s Hollywood Bowl Show took place at Los Angeles’ historic Hollywood Bowl. The three-hour Joni Jam featured the star performer in high spirits as she cycled through decades of her own work and other musical favorites. Brandi Carlisle introduced their Elton John cover in the show’s second half to thunderous applause, the entire venue standing to give the rock pianist a standing ovation. And from their seats on the stage, Carlisle and Mitchell laughed about the ironic song title.

“This is called “I’m Still Standing,”” Mitchell said to the crowd. “But I think I have to sing, I’m still sitting after all these years.” The Canadian songwriter beamed as she poked fun at her new on-stage setup following her debilitating brain aneurysm in 2015. She let out the same laugh—albeit in a richer alto these days—that became a staple of the outro to “Big Yellow Taxi” (another song featured in this jam-packed show).

True to Mitchell’s decades-long artistic approach, she took a few creative liberties when revamping John’s 1998 track “I’m Still Standing.” Mitchell made a few lyrical changes and slowed the tempo, allowing a cool, jazzy swing to take the place of the original driving rock beat.

A Performance Unlike What We’ve Seen In Recent Years

Of all the Elton John hits to choose from, Joni Mitchell’s decision to cover “I’m Still Standing” becomes even more poignant when one considers the trajectory of her health and career in recent memory. After suffering a severe brain aneurysm in 2015, Mitchell had to regain the ability to walk, talk, and sing. Brandi Carlisle helped facilitate her return to the stage in 2022, but Mitchell primarily took a sideline role in these performances.

The Canadian singer-songwriter’s Hollywood Bowl performances in October 2024 were a welcome return to Mitchell taking center stage, commanding both the audience and her backing band. She sang freely, danced, and laughed—a performance as playful as it was empowering. Mitchell’s enduring legacy and her triumphant return to the stage made John’s chorus ring more powerful than ever.

Don’t you know I’m still standin’ better than I ever did? Lookin’ like a true survivor, feelin’ like a little kid. And I’m still standin’ after all this time, pickin’ up the pieces of my life without you on my mind.

Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock