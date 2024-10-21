Open in App
    • American Songwriter

    6 of the Best Scary Music Videos for Halloween

    By Alex Hopper,

    2 days ago
    There are no shortage of scary music videos that are tailor made for Halloween. Whether the intention was there when the artist made it or not, check out six of the best music videos for you to play on October 31, below.

    6 of the Best Scary Music Videos for Halloween

    1. “Bury a Friend” – Billie Eilish

    Billie Eilish has several music videos that could’ve made this list, but we’ve chosen to highlight “Bury a Friend.” What’s more apt for Halloween than dark hallways, demonic possessions, and morbid inclinations? This Eilish visual checks off every item on that list.

    Step on the glass, staple your tongue

    Bury a friend, try to wake up

    Cannibal class, killing the son

    Bury a friend, I wanna end me

    2. “Disturbia” – Rihanna

    Given the connotations of the title to this Rihanna classic, the pop maven had no choice but to add a creepy element to the accompanying visual. From eerie settings to horror movie-esque editing, this video will leave the viewer with an uneasy feeling that isn’t easily shaken.

    It’s a thief in the night to come and grab you

    It can creep up inside you and consume you

    A disease of the mind, it can control you

    It’s too close for comfort

    3. “Taste” – Sabrina Carpenter

    Though the song itself has very little to do with Halloween, the music video for Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” does befit the holiday. Inspired by the 1992 film Death Becomes Her, Carpenter haunts her ex boyfriend’s new relationship. Carnage ensues.

    I heard you’re back together and if that’s true

    You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you

    If you want forever, and I bet you do

    Just know you’ll taste me too

    4. “Heads Will Roll” – The Yeah Yeah Yeahs

    The Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Heads Will Roll” is a Halloween staple for many reasons. While the title and accompanying sentiment are perhaps the biggest reasons, the music video also puts it in league for one of the most played songs around October 31. Never have decapitations looked quite so glam.

    Dripping with alchemy

    Shiver stop shivering

    The glitter’s all wet

    You’re all chrome

    5. “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” – Backstreet Boys

    If you’ve ever been listening to a Halloween playlist and gotten confused when you stumbled upon Backstreet Boys’ “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back),” the music video is to blame. For some unconventional reason, the director of this visual decided to lead with a Halloween party theme. Though it doesn’t make much sense with the song on paper, it was enough to make it a classic for the holiday.

    Am I original?

    Am I the only one?

    Am I sexual?

    Am I everything you need?

    You better rock your body now

    6. “Thriller” – Michael Jackson

    You can’t make a list of Halloween music videos and not include “Thriller.” Though Michael Jackson’s magnum opus might seem a little obvious, it’s obvious for a reason. “Thriller” has inspired countless other artists to create their own terrifying visuals. It is arguably the music video to play when you want to add some spooky ambience.

    ‘Cause this is thriller, thriller night

    And no one’s gonna save you from the beast about to strike

    You know it’s thriller, thriller night

    You’re fighting for your life inside a killer, thriller tonight, yeah

    (Photo by Harry Durrant/Getty Images)

