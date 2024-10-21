There are no shortage of scary music videos that are tailor made for Halloween. Whether the intention was there when the artist made it or not, check out six of the best music videos for you to play on October 31, below.

6 of the Best Scary Music Videos for Halloween

1. “Bury a Friend” – Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish has several music videos that could’ve made this list, but we’ve chosen to highlight “Bury a Friend.” What’s more apt for Halloween than dark hallways, demonic possessions, and morbid inclinations? This Eilish visual checks off every item on that list.

Step on the glass, staple your tongue

Bury a friend, try to wake up

Cannibal class, killing the son

Bury a friend, I wanna end me

2. “Disturbia” – Rihanna

Given the connotations of the title to this Rihanna classic, the pop maven had no choice but to add a creepy element to the accompanying visual. From eerie settings to horror movie-esque editing, this video will leave the viewer with an uneasy feeling that isn’t easily shaken.

It’s a thief in the night to come and grab you

It can creep up inside you and consume you

A disease of the mind, it can control you

It’s too close for comfort

3. “Taste” – Sabrina Carpenter

Though the song itself has very little to do with Halloween, the music video for Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” does befit the holiday. Inspired by the 1992 film Death Becomes Her, Carpenter haunts her ex boyfriend’s new relationship. Carnage ensues.

I heard you’re back together and if that’s true

You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you

If you want forever, and I bet you do

Just know you’ll taste me too

4. “Heads Will Roll” – The Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Heads Will Roll” is a Halloween staple for many reasons. While the title and accompanying sentiment are perhaps the biggest reasons, the music video also puts it in league for one of the most played songs around October 31. Never have decapitations looked quite so glam.

Dripping with alchemy

Shiver stop shivering

The glitter’s all wet

You’re all chrome

5. “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” – Backstreet Boys

If you’ve ever been listening to a Halloween playlist and gotten confused when you stumbled upon Backstreet Boys’ “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back),” the music video is to blame. For some unconventional reason, the director of this visual decided to lead with a Halloween party theme. Though it doesn’t make much sense with the song on paper, it was enough to make it a classic for the holiday.

Am I original?

Am I the only one?

Am I sexual?

Am I everything you need?

You better rock your body now

6. “Thriller” – Michael Jackson

You can’t make a list of Halloween music videos and not include “Thriller.” Though Michael Jackson’s magnum opus might seem a little obvious, it’s obvious for a reason. “Thriller” has inspired countless other artists to create their own terrifying visuals. It is arguably the music video to play when you want to add some spooky ambience.

‘Cause this is thriller, thriller night

And no one’s gonna save you from the beast about to strike

You know it’s thriller, thriller night

You’re fighting for your life inside a killer, thriller tonight, yeah

(Photo by Harry Durrant/Getty Images)