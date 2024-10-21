Toby Keith, John Anderson, and James Burton Officially Inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame

Yesterday (October 20), the Country Music Hall of Fame officially welcomed the Class of 2024. Toby Keith, John Anderson, and James Burton became the 153rd, 154th, and 155th members of the Hall of Fame. Keith entered in the Modern Era category, Anderson was the Veteran Era inductee, and Burton was in the Recording/Touring Musician category. The ceremony took place at the CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.

Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame spoke about the trio of new inductees. Young called them “three people who took very different paths to greatness and to this evening’s induction.” He also noted the “deep and distinctive” mark they left on country music.

[RELATEDD: The Country Music Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Announced: Toby Keith, John Anderson, and James Burton to Be Inducted]

Bobby Braddock Inducts John Anderson into the Country Music Hall of Fame

John Anderson went from being a roofer who helped construct the Grand Ole Opry House to standing in the Circle and performing on the Opry. Over the years, his distinct voice and songwriting skills have made him a favorite among country fans. Songs like “Straight Tequila Night,” “Would You Catch a Falling Star,” “Seminole Wind” and many others helped to put him on the stage accepting a Country Music Hall of Fame medallion last night.

Shawn Camp, Del McCoury, and Lucinda Williams performed in honor of Anderson before Bobby Braddock officially inducted him into the Hall of Fame.

Randy Owen Posthumously Inducts Toby Keith into the CMHoF

Toby Keith entered the Country Music Hall of Fame less than a year after his death. After a years-long battle with stomach cancer, he passed away in February. Before that, though, he spent decades building a legacy as a songwriter and performer. More than that, he played by his own rules, no matter the outcome.

Post Malone, Eric Church, and Blake Shelton performed in honor of the late singer/songwriter before Alabama’s Randy Owen officially inducted him into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Keith’s widow, Tricia, took the stage to accept the medallion. “He didn’t just sing those songs. He was those songs. He loved the troops, he loved getting to go and be part of that. He didn’t get to serve, but his dad did. So, in his mind, that was him giving back,” she said of her late husband.

Vince Gill Inducts Fellow Guitar Master James Burton

James Burton is one of the best living guitarists in Nashville. By the time he was 14, he was a member of the Louisiana Hayride house band. Not long after that, he joined Ricky Nelson’s band which put him on The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.

Known for his chicken pickin’ style, Burton has appeared on countless country classics from artists like Merle Haggard, Gram Parsons, Buck Owens, and Emmylou Harris. Burton was also a member of Elvis Presley’s band for 8 years.

In 2001, Keith Richards inducted Burton into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Eight years later, he won a Grammy for Best Country Instrumental Performance for Brad Paisley’s “Cluster Pluck.”

Brad Paisley, Keith Richards, Emmylou Harris, and Rodney Crowell performed in honor of Burton before Vince Gill formally inducted him into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Featured Image by Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock