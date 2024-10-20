Open in App
    • American Songwriter

    3 Career-Changing Albums Produced by Timbaland

    By Jacob Uitti,

    2 days ago
    In the history of hip-hop, there may not be a producer as innovative and distinct as the Norfolk, Virginia-born rapper and beat maker Timbaland. Listening to his music is like walking into a sonic rain forest and hearing caws from birds, drips from falling water, and howls from caves. It’s a landscape of sound that is unparalleled.

    Here below, we wanted to explore three albums produced by Timbaland. A trio of records that are not only terrific but were life-changing for the artists who released them. Indeed, these are three career-changing albums produced by Timbaland.

    [RELATED: 3 Classic Hip-Hop Songs that Have Roots in Traditional Music]

    Supa Dupa Fly by Missy Elliott (1997)

    Before she was a Hall of Fame rapper, Missy Elliott was ghostwriting songs for others. But then she took a chance with friend and producer Timothy Zachery Mosley (aka Timbaland) and released her own debut solo LP Supa Dupa Fly in 1997. And when the duo released the debut single from the album, “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” their lives changed forever. The album, which hit No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200, was the springboard Missy needed to become a legendary rapper, and it was what Timbo needed to become one of the most sought-after beat makers in hip-hop history.

    Justified by Justin Timberlake (2002)

    In the 1990s, Justin Timberlake was the cute blonde-haired singer in the boy band *NSYNC. But after that group dissolved, Timberlake ventured out on a solo career. How it would work out, no one knew. No one, well, except Timbaland, who co-produced the LP along with other big names like The Neptunes and protege Scott Storch. But it was the hit single “Cry Me a River,” which Timbaland produced, that vaulted Timberlake to solo stardom. The song, which was a jab at former girlfriend and pop star Britney Spears, showed Timberlake didn’t need any backup harmonizers. Instead, all he required for support was a talented beat maker like Timbo.

    Shock Value by Timbaland (2007)

    Timbaland had been the Robin to so many artist’s Batman for nearly two decades when he decided to release his own debut solo LP Shock Value in 2007. And with that came perhaps his biggest step forward as an artist. Suddenly, people were talking about him as a frontman and not as a support player. Suddenly, he was Batman. And his 2007 record was an instant classic thanks to songs like “Give It to Me,” “Release,” and “Apologize.” With it, he made himself a star after doing so for the likes of Missy, Timberlake, and others, including the late singer Aaliyah.

    Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images

