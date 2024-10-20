Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • American Songwriter

    Former Rolling Stones Member Opens up About His “Pretty Dismal” Touring Experience With the Band

    By Erinn Callahan,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zgpdi_0wEjagaW00

    Many people dream of becoming a rock star. For Bill Wyman, it actually happened. Now 87, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member played bass with the legendary Rolling Stones from 1962 to 1993. However, Wyman revealed in a recent interview that touring with the British rock icons wasn’t all glitter, glamour and excitement. In fact, he said, it was actually rather dull.

    Bill Wyman Says Touring With the Rolling Stones Was “Pretty Dismal”

    In 1962, childhood friends Keith Richards and Mick Jagger—along with guitarist Dick Taylor—left behind their previous band, Blues Incorporated. The trio joined slide guitarist Brian Jones and keyboardist Ian Stewart to form the earliest iteration of the Rolling Stones.

    That same year, Bill Wyman replaced Taylor after the bassist left the group to resume his studies at Sidcup Art College. First playing covers, the Rolling Stones found even more success with original material, such as No. 1 hits “Paint It Black” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

    Reaching unprecedented success in the ’60s meant a lot of time on the road for the Rolling Stones. And while that may sound like a dream come true, Wyman says it was actually “pretty dismal.”

    “[You] never really saw anywhere. You flew into a town, you’d be straight into limousines at the airport and then straight into the underground car park of the hotel,” the former bassist told Classic Rock in an interview this month.

    The rockers were then confined to their hotel rooms until showtime, Wyman said. And even then, “You did your show, went straight back to your hotel room, where you stayed until you got up in the morning and left for the airport to go to the next town,” he said.

    Why Bill Wyman Should Have Left Sooner

    Bill Wyman officially left the Rolling Stones in January 1993. And in hindsight, he admits he “should’ve done it a lot earlier.” While Mick Jagger and Keith Richards reaped the financial awards of the band’s success, Wyman says that he, drummer Charlie Watts, and guitarist Ronnie Wood “were scraping by.”

    [RELATED: Bill Wyman Reveals How It Took Two Years for The Rolling Stones To Realize He Quit]

    “I hung on for a three-tour ending across ’89 and ’90, after seven years of nothing, and I’d ended up with a bank overdraft of £200,000, because we weren’t earning anything,” the ex-Stone told Classic Rock.

    Featured image by Richard Young/Shutterstock

    When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Danny Gossett
    1d ago
    Tell me you are a lousy businessman without telling me you are a lousy businessman.
    vaportrail
    1d ago
    Unfortunately it boils down to who wrote the majority of the songs and that was Mick and Keith. Bill’s net worth is about 80 million not bad for a guy who just had to show up and play well. Charlie (rip) and Ronnie’s net worth about 200million, also not shabby.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    3 Guitar Players That Eric Clapton Says Are His Favorites
    American Songwriter11 days ago
    The Rolling Stones Members Admit To Going Broke
    Alternative Nation4 days ago
    Bill Wyman: “Mick and Keith were totally wealthy, but me, Charlie and Ronnie were scraping by” at height of The Rolling Stones’ fame
    NME4 days ago
    Woman Died For 11 Minutes, Claims She Saw Heaven And Hell
    iheart.com5 days ago
    4 Songs by the Beatles That the Beatles Straight-up Hated
    American Songwriter15 days ago
    “I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
    fandomwire.com3 days ago
    Names of Nine of Sean Combs's alleged accomplices have finally dropped
    Virginia's Blue Ridge Voice5 days ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports8 days ago
    Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
    New York Post4 days ago
    How Elvis’ Guitarist Turned Keith Richard’s Into a Music-Obsessed Kid
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    On This Day: The Infamous Gas Station Fight That Elvis Presley Regretted as Long as He Lived
    American Songwriter4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Couples who end up more like roommates than lovers usually display these 8 behaviors (without realizing it)
    personalbrandingblog.com4 days ago
    Eva Mendes breaks down in tears while revealing she is trying to stop 'yelling' at her and Ryan Gosling's daughters
    HOLAUSA4 days ago
    What Happened To Jefferson Airplane’s Grace Slick
    metalheadzone.com9 days ago
    Bianca Censori Debuts Wild New Look on Date With Kanye West
    suggest.com2 days ago
    4 of the Oldest Folk Rock Legends Still Performing Today
    American Songwriter4 days ago
    Gene Simmons Gives Honest Opinion On Eric Clapton
    Alternative Nation2 days ago
    4 Rock Icons Who Were Associated With the Occult and Dark Magic
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    Katy Perry In Tight Top Shows Off Her ‘Pickles’ Outdoors
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    Henry Winkler Says He and “Happy Days ”Costar Ron Howard Still Have Chemistry 'Like a Thunderbolt'
    People4 days ago
    Van Halen Member Forgot How To Play Song
    Alternative Nation1 day ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline7 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Ex-AC/DC Drummer Addresses Angus Young’s Alleged Regret Over Yngwie Malmsteen
    metalheadzone.com1 day ago
    Foreigner drummer won’t attend Rock Hall induction, claiming his wife was not invited to walk red carpet
    NME3 days ago
    5 Classic Rock Albums That Changed the Course of Music History
    American Songwriter6 days ago
    3 Eternal Bob Seger Songs that Will Play Forever
    American Songwriter5 days ago
    Jelly Roll Threatens to Expose Music Industry in Cryptic Tweet
    Wide Open Country2 days ago
    The 'Saturday Night Live' Backstage Brawl Between Chevy Chase and Billy Murray: Five Decades Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy