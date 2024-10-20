Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • American Songwriter

    Yacht Rock Essentials: “Please Come to Boston,” Dave Loggins’ Road-Weary Classic

    By Jim Beviglia,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QeeKQ_0wEeuIsl00

    Two people can love each other and still be separated by different ideas of how they want to live their lives. In the case of Dave Loggins‘ enduring, bittersweet classic “Please Come to Boston,” a roving musician and a reliable homebody come to loggerheads about how to proceed.

    Loggins, who passed away in July at age 76, didn’t have any other hits that quite approached the level attained by “Please Come to Boston.” But what a signature song it was for him, one that mused beautifully on those occasions where even love can’t salvage a relationship.

    Loggins’ Journey

    Dave Loggins was born and raised in Tennessee, so he certainly was in the right location to be a songwriter. It took him a while to get to that point, as he bounced around in a few different occupations before deciding to follow his passion for music. In 1972, he made his way to Nashville, and his songs earned him both a publishing agreement and eventually, a record contract as well.

    While his second cousin Kenny Loggins was making hay as a member of Loggins & Messina, Dave Loggins’ singer/songwriter material didn’t immediately set the world on fire. His first album, Personal Belongings, didn’t do too much (nor did the singles released from it).

    But he fared much better on the 1974 release Apprentice (in a Musical Workshop), and “Please Come to Boston” was the main reason for that. The acoustic track with stirring strings was written by Loggins as both a reflection of his life as a touring artist and a work of imagination, as he explained on his former website (as reported by Songfacts):

    “The story is almost true, except there wasn’t anyone waiting [here] so I made her up. In effect, making the longing for someone stronger. It was a recap to my first trip to each of those cities and out of innocence. That was how I saw each one. The fact of having no one to come home to made the chorus easy to write. Some 40 years later, I still vividly remember that night, and it was as if someone else was writing the song.”

    “Please Come to Boston” brought the relatively unknown Loggins into the limelight, as it rolled to No. 5 on the pop charts. It wasn’t a level of success he was able to maintain, as his subsequent efforts didn’t break through in the mainstream. Loggins was the type who didn’t care for the limelight anyway, as he remained content to release singles and albums in the ’70s that focused on singer/songwriter authenticity rather than the charts.

    When he moved into the writer-for-hire business, he found excellent success on the country charts throughout the ’80s, including a big hit duet with Anne Murray. Loggins also wrote “Augusta,” which is famous among golf fans as being the theme song for CBS’ annual broadcast of the Masters Tournament.

    What is the Meaning of “Please Come to Boston”?

    “Please Come to Boston” is set up as a back-and-forth, long-distance conversation between the narrator and the love of his life. The location changes with each verse: Boston, Denver, and then Los Angeles. He implores the girl to join him, trying to convince her with all the different features of each spot.

    But, in each chorus, she douses his hopes with her descriptions of these places and a suggestion that the version of him she loves is the local one: There ain’t no gold and there ain’t nobody like me / I’m the number-one fan of the man from Tennessee. He comes back in the bridge with his most earnest words: But of all the dreams I’ve lost and found / And all that I ain’t got / I still need to lean to / Somebody I can sing to.

    Since she has the last word in the song, we’re left to wonder if these two ever did manage to come to some sort of compromise, or if they remained stubbornly set in their ways. “Please Come to Boston” is a travelogue that put Dave Loggins on the yacht rock map, and that song continues to occupy special musical real estate after all this time.

    When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

    Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Everly Brothers Were Once Banned on Boston Radio for This “Controversial” Song
    American Songwriter8 days ago
    3 of the Best Classic Rock Secret Tracks of All Time
    American Songwriter1 day ago
    Jelly Roll Snags His First-Ever No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 with ‘Beautifully Broken’ Debut
    American Songwriter5 hours ago
    3 Hit Songs Written but Not Originally Performed by Tom Petty
    American Songwriter5 hours ago
    Lisa Recycles ’90s Hit “Kiss Me” on New Single “Moonlit Floor”
    American Songwriter19 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    6 Obvious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snubs That Deserved To Be Inducted Today
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    Kelly Clarkson Steals the Show With Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Tribute Duet Alongside Lou Gramm
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    Montana father camping near Big Sky found dead in tent after ‘vicious attack,’ police say
    New York Post5 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    “Best Vocalist Ever”: Kelly Clarkson’s Foreigner Performance Has Fans Ready to Induct Her Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    4 Country Albums That Changed the Course of Music History
    American Songwriter3 days ago
    4 Tear-Jerking Songs About Clowns
    American Songwriter1 day ago
    Snoop Dogg Reveals His Perfect Nickname for Reba McEntire on ‘The Voice’
    American Songwriter22 hours ago
    Ailing Al Pacino’s Tragic Final Days: 'Godfather' Star Admits He Doesn’t Believe in Afterlife After Seeing 'No Light' Amid Near-Death Covid Fright
    RadarOnline8 days ago
    Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight, October 21, 2024?
    American Songwriter1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    5 of John Lennon’s Most Memorable Lyrics
    American Songwriter1 day ago
    Cher and Dua Lipa Deliver Spectacular “Believe” Duet for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    Toby Keith’s Widow Gives Powerful 16-Minute Speech at His Country Music Hall of Fame Induction
    American Songwriter1 day ago
    10 hidden signs your cat loves you more than you realize
    Vision Pet Care4 days ago
    Watch Blake Shelton Perform a Toby Keith Classic for Late Legend’s Country Music Hall of Fame Induction
    American Songwriter23 hours ago
    4 of Bob Dylan’s Very Best Cover Songs
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    How Elvis’ Guitarist Turned Keith Richard’s Into a Music-Obsessed Kid
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    “I Felt Stupid”: Tom Petty Always Regretted This Tour Choice
    American Songwriter5 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Jelly Roll Honors Ozzy Osbourne With Performance of “Mama, I’m Coming Home” at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
    American Songwriter2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy