    “Zach Sent Me a Song”: Snoop Dogg Teases a Must-Hear Collaboration With Zach Bryan

    By Peter Burditt,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AVl4v_0wCKR5jW00

    There is now one more name to add to the long list of 2024’s cross-genre collaborations, as Snoop Dogg plans to collaborate with Zach Bryan. The news broke when Snoop sat down with Today and discussed family, friends, and oddly, his fear of heights. However, the conversation that ruled the segment was Snoop’s comments on Bryan.

    If this collaboration comes to fruition not only will the world of cross-genre collaborations become more mainstream than they already are, but Bryan will achieve one of his biggest goals. Which according to his his recent conversation with Bruce Springsteen on Rolling Stone, means receiving the label as an all-genre-encompassing songwriter.

    Thanks to Bryan’s statement, he made it very apparent that no one genre will claim and tame him. Hence, it seems this potential collaboration with Snoop Dog is highly appropriate, as it seems this might be one of Bryan’s attempts to break out of the country label slapped upon him. Surely, if this song makes the light of day all of Bryan’s unwanted labels will be shed.

    Snoop Dogg’s Comments

    When Snoop was asked, “Are you a country music fan?” He casually dropped a bombshell, stating, “Zach sent me a song” and “I gotta put a verse on it.” Needless to say, this sent not only Bryan fans but also all music fans into an alleged frenzy. A Bryan and Snoop Dogg collaboration would be incredibly unpredictable and a star-studded moment fans and critics could gawk over. for quite some time. That being so, Snoop put it out there, so now he and Bryan need to deliver.

    In addition to dropping this bombshell news, Snoop also shared his affinity for Zach Bryan. When talking about Bryan and his potential collaboration, he also shared with Today, “I’m inspired, seeing that with him, with The Boss, Bruce Springsteen.”

    Snoop Dog didn’t elaborate any further on his affinity and impending collaboration with Bryan. However, that could potentially be a plus, as not disclosing further information means there might be sensitive information at hand. For now, time will tell. But we just have to keep our eyes peeled and our ears open until something drops for any further news.

    Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

