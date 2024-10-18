Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • American Songwriter

    The Meaning Behind “Story of My Life,” a Turning Point for One Direction

    By Tina Benitez-Eves,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XrY2n_0wCJM88700

    One Direction where in Nottingham, England, on a tour stop, when longtime collaborator, Jamie Scott brought them a new song. “We just came into a room one day and he was like, ‘I’ve got this song that I’ve written and I want to play [it for] you,” recalled One Direction’s Niall Horan. “And we just fell in love with it the second we heard it.”

    Scott, who was there for One Direction’s first songwriting session and had worked with the group since the beginning, previously co-wrote “Stole My Heart and “More Than This” from their 2011 debut Up All Night, along with “She’s Not Afraid” and “C’mon C’mon off 2012 follow-up Take Me Home.

    At the time, One Direction was already on top of the world with their first two albums and starting on a third, Midnight Memories. On the album, Scott co-wrote a majority of the tracks, including the more nostalgic pop-ballad he brought to them in Nottingham, “Story of My Life.”

    ‘Although I Am Broken, My Heart is Untamed Still’

    Released on One Direction’s third album Midnight Memories, “Story of My Life” is the story of a doomed love, a breakup in disrepair with two members paired up on most of the verses. Along with Scott, and credited co-writers Julian Bunetta and John Ryan, each member of One Direction contributed lyrics to the song,

    Verse 1: Harry Styles and Liam Payne

    Written in these walls are the stories that I can’t explain

    I leave my heart open

    But it stays right here empty for days

    She told me in the morning

    She don’t feel the same about us in her bones

    It seems to me that when I die

    These words will be written on my stone

    Pre-Chorus: Zayn Malick and All

    And I’ll be gone, gone tonight (Oh-oh-oh)

    The ground beneath my feet is open wide (Oh-oh-oh)

    The way that I’ve been holding on too tight (Oh-oh-oh)

    With nothing in between

    Chorus

    The story of my life, I take her home

    I drive all night to keep her warm

    And time is frozen (The story of, the story of)

    The story of my life, I give her hope

    I spend her love until she’s broke inside

    The story of my life

    (The story of, the story of)

    Verse 2: Horan and Payne

    Written on these walls are the colors that I can’t change

    Leave my heart open

    But it stays right here in its cage

    I know that in the morning

    I’ll see us in the light up on the hill

    Although I am broken, my heart is untamed still

    Taking a more personal tone, Midnight Memories took listeners beneath the surface of the group with songs like “Don’t Forget Where You Belong” and “Story of My Life,” and showcased all five more as songwriters since they all had a hand in co-writing one or more tracks.

    The music video, directed by Ben Winston (“Best Song Ever”), took five days to prepare. Winston and his team hung nearly 7,000 photos of the band, chronicling the evolution of One Direction, along with more personal images of their family and friends. The lyrics centered around love, and the video took fans deeper into each member’s familial life.

    Opening with the band developing family photos together in a dark room, Winston brought each member’s picture to life, from past to present: Malik, aged 7, with his younger sister Waliyha; Horan, then 4, with his brother Greg; Tomlinson when he was age 8 posed with his grandparents and great-grandparents; Styles’ at 4 with his mother Anne Twist; and Payne, 10, with his family.

    “Story of My Life” peaked at No. 6 in the U.S. and No. 2 in the UK, and marked the group’s fourth Top 10 hit.

    Photo: One Direction (l to r) Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan at Abbey Road, London, Britain, November 2010 (Shutterstock)

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Surprising Album That Pushed the Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’s’ Out of the No. 1 Spot
    American Songwriter11 hours ago
    The Pretenders Are Dividing Fans Over New Live Music Policy
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    Zayn Malik and Niall Horan Pen Heartbreaking Tributes Over Liam Payne’s Tragic Death
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    Abi Carter Reveals the Most “Unexpected Part” of Winning ‘American Idol’ and the “Pain and Happiness” Behind Her Debut Album (Exclusive)
    American Songwriter1 day ago
    4 Key Tracks from U2’s ‘How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb’
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    On This Day: The Infamous Gas Station Fight That Elvis Presley Regretted as Long as He Lived
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Jelly Roll Honors Ozzy Osbourne With Performance of “Mama, I’m Coming Home” at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
    American Songwriter14 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    “Best Vocalist Ever”: Kelly Clarkson’s Foreigner Performance Has Fans Ready to Induct Her Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
    American Songwriter1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Top 3 Willie Nelson Songs Performed by Other Artists
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    4 Country Albums That Changed the Course of Music History
    American Songwriter1 day ago
    Complete List of Performers, Presenters, and Inductees for the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    Cher and Dua Lipa Deliver Spectacular “Believe” Duet for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
    American Songwriter1 day ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune7 days ago
    A Look Back at Garbage’s Electro-Grunge Masterpiece ‘Version 2.0’
    American Songwriter14 hours ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA8 hours ago
    The Tragic Final Days of 'Petticoat Junction' Star Bea Benaderet (Betty Rubble on 'The Flintstones')
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Watch George Strait and Jamey Johnson Lead an All-Star Performance of “Give It Away” With Dean Dillon, Zach Top, and Bubba Strait
    American Songwriter1 day ago
    Ranking the 5 Best Songs on ‘Rio,’ Duran Duran’s ’80s-Defining Classic Album
    American Songwriter3 hours ago
    'My Three Sons' Former Child Star Stanley Livingston Dog-Bonded with Doris Day During 'Daisies'
    Herbie J Pilato9 hours ago
    Why George Harrison Wanted Eric Clapton on This Iconic Beatles Track (And How They Made It Sound More Beatle-y)
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy