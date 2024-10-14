The Story Behind the Song Vince Gill Struggled to Sing at George Jones’ Funeral, “Go Rest High on That Mountain”

After the death of country star Keith Whitley in 1989 at the age of 34, Vince Gill started writing a song in memoriam. Gill returned to “Go Rest High on That Mountain” and finished it four years later when his older brother Bob died from a heart attack at 48.

“I wrote this song, and I didn’t have any idea if anybody would want to hear it or like it,” explained Gill of his ballad. “All I wanted to do was grieve for him and celebrate his life. That’s how I always process grief—sit down with a guitar and make something up. Turns out that if anybody remembers any of my songs, it’ll be this one.”

Released on Gill’s sixth album When Love Finds You in 1994, “Go Rest High on That Mountain” features Patty Loveless and Ricky Skaggs on backing vocals. The song peaked at No. 14 on the Country chart and won a Grammy Award for Best Country Song in 1995.

‘Your Work on Earth is Done’

“Go Rest High on That Mountain” is a tender eulogy accepting a loved one’s time to move on.

I know your life

On earth was troubled

And only you could know the pain

You weren’t afraid to face the devil

You were no stranger to the rain

Go rest high on that mountain

Son, your work on earth is done

Go to heaven a-shoutin’

Love for the Father and the Son

Oh, how we cried the day you left us

We gathered round your grave to grieve

I wish I could see the angels’ faces

When they hear your sweet voice sing

George Jones

In 2009, Gill sang “Go Rest High on That Mountain” during his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame and returned to the song four years later when his friend and mentor, George Jones, died at age 81.

Wiping tears from her eyes, Loveless joined Gill and shared some memories of Jones with the audience. Gill, who was also visibly moved before he started performing, started choking up and struggled to sing the lyrics once they began. Loveless helped him along on the chorus, and his voice broke again during the second opening of

Oh, how we cried the day you left us.

“I sang at George’s memorial, and I fell apart singing ‘Go Rest High on That Mountain’ with Patty Loveless,” Gill recalled years later. “It was kind of neat to see the rook take a deep breath and fall apart, too. That room was stoic until I fell apart and gave the room a chance to do that.”

Gill continued, “Our friendship was deep and long. What I admired about George Jones was the honesty with which he dealt with all of his demons. Most people, if they screwed up that much, they’d write them off. He always owned it.”

In 2016, Gill honored Jones again with the closing track on his fourteenth album, Down to My Last Bad Habit, “Sad One Comin’ On (A Song for George Jones).”

Photo: Scott Gries/Getty Images