Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • American Songwriter

    5 of the Most Memorable On-Stage Meltdowns in Rock History

    By Em Casalena,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GOc0p_0w4i7I6k00

    Rock music is not without its drama, and sometimes that drama manifests into serious on-stage meltdowns. Let’s look at just five times famous rock stars decided to pause their shows to start a fight. Some of these might surprise you, but some definitely won’t.

    1. Dave Grohl in 2011

    Dave Grohl may be embroiled in drama nowadays, but he was never one to really cause a dramatic scene on stage. However, back in 2011 while performing at iTunes Festival, he decided to pause his performance to give a violent fan a good tongue-lashing from the stage. Allegedly, someone was punching people in the crowd and causing a disturbance, so Grohl called them out directly.

    “You don’t f***ing fight at my show, you a**hole!” shouted Grohl before ordering the offender out of the pit.

    2. Paul Stanley in 1999

    Back in 1999, KISS was performing at a concert when a fan decided it would be hilarious to point a laser pointer directly into Paul Stanley’s eyes. The rock star took to the mic to set things straight.

    “Put it in your pocket or I’ll put it in your a**,” said Stanley, which the crowd seemed to love.

    Unfortunately, the same thing happened again 10 years later at an Oregon concert, and Stanley had to give the fan a stern talking to yet again.

    3. Billy Corgan in 2008

    Billy Corgan can be controversial at times, but we can’t help but be on Corgan’s side for this one. In 2008, Corgan was performing a set with Smashing Pumpkins when a “fan” shouted “Last night’s show f***ing sucked!” from the crowd. Why that fan decided to show up to another Smashing Pumpkins concert is beyond us.

    Corgan didn’t let the comment slide and sarcastically offered a refund before making a lewd joke about the fan from the stage.

    4. Josh Homme in 2008

    This frontman of Queens Of The Stone Age had a certified meltdown on stage at Norwegian Wood Festival after an audience member threw either a bottle or a shoe at him, depending on who you ask. Pretty quickly, Homme started hurling threats and insults at the offender, which ended up drawing some controversy in the media for how homophobic the insults started to get.

    5. Axl Rose… Multiple Times

    This wouldn’t be a list of on-stage rock music meltdowns without mentioning all the times Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses decided to do something wild on stage. Rose’s volatility was part of his appeal as a rock star, so all the times he decided to punch crowd members and jump off stage weren’t exactly shocking. Though, causing a riot in 1991 was pretty excessive, in our opinion.

    Photo by EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

    When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Luca Brassi
    1d ago
    Dave Mustaine
    Jon Simmons
    1d ago
    Mike Ness kicking the ass of a "fan" flipping him off
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    4 of the Best Vocal Performances in Classic Rock History
    American Songwriter5 days ago
    4 of the Best Double Albums in Rock Music History
    American Songwriter14 days ago
    The Greatest Classic Rock Guitarists of All Time
    audioinkradio.com4 days ago
    Alex Van Halen Posts Emotional Eddie Photo
    Alternative Nation7 days ago
    4 of the Most Beautifully-Written Rock Songs About Death
    American Songwriter13 days ago
    The 4 Most Cold-Hearted and Emotionally Detached Zodiac Signs
    Capital Chronicles4 days ago
    10 signs someone is not very intelligent, even though they pretend to be
    Baseline3 days ago
    Snoop Dogg Is Getting Exposed On Social Media After Claiming On SNF That He’s Been A Die-Hard Steelers Fan Since The 70’s, As New Evidence Proves He Was Blatantly Lying
    Total Pro Sports7 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Known for Their Good Looks
    Ms Trent4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Lance Bass Overheard Diddy Telling Justin Timberlake To “Drop These Effers” At The Final NSYNC Concert: “I Never Liked Him”
    Decider.com18 days ago
    3 Zodiacs Who Stay Young Regardless of Their Age
    race-day-live.com5 days ago
    Journey Member ‘Not Speaking’ To Band After Firing
    Alternative Nation7 days ago
    These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Be Star Athletes On The Field
    MindBodyGreen3 days ago
    Watch Ariana Grande Trick Stevie Nicks Into Singing a Fleetwood Mac Classic Ahead of ‘SNL’ Performance
    American Songwriter3 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds2 days ago
    If you have to watch one Netflix movie in October, stream this one
    Digital Trends5 days ago
    Sean Diddy Combs Freak Off Secret List Of Rules, ‘He’s One Sick Man’
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Top 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Guardian Angels Are Always Listening
    Capital Chronicles2 days ago
    4 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Ultimate Pet Lovers
    Astro Harmony5 days ago
    Ex-Metallica Member Rips Jimmy Page Performance
    Alternative Nation2 days ago
    'Dying' Al Pacino's Booze Regret: 'Godfather' Icon, 84, Admits He Only Gave Up Drinking When He Started Suffering Brutal Blackouts
    RadarOnline5 days ago
    Pete Davidson ‘will not be invited back to Saturday Night Live anytime soon’ as feud with Colin Jost reaches show execs
    The US Sun6 days ago
    Paul Stanley’s Son Gives Honest Opinion On KISS
    Alternative Nation3 days ago
    4 Least Compatible Zodiac Signs for Marriage
    Capital Chronicles3 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Mariah May Is ‘Bored’ With The AEW Women’s Division These Days
    ewrestlingnews.com1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks' 'SNL' set was quintessentially her. How the legend used her spotlight
    AZCentral | The Arizona Republic1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy