    • American Songwriter

    3 Quick Facts About The Voice’s Mysterious Cowgirl—Georgia Starnes

    By Erinn Callahan,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cNa1y_0vxwBT7j00

    Season 26 of The Voice is in full swing, with brand-new coaches Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble joining veterans Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani. This week brings us Round 3 of Blind Auditions, as we learn which artists will move forward, and with which coaches. And a certain artist has begun generating buzz ahead of Monday’s (Oct. 7) episode. Dubbed the “mysterious cowgirl” in Episode 3 promos, her throaty rendition of Sam Smith’s “Too Good At Goodbyes” has viewers wanting more. Here are three facts about Georgia Starnes, who makes her debut on The Voice tonight.

    1. She’s a Texan

    According to her YouTube bio, Georgia Starnes was born and raised in Dallas, Texas. After graduating from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts in 2020, Starnes relocated to Los Angeles. Her Instagram bio lists her as an “LA based singer/ songwriter / model.”

    [RELATED: Which ‘The Voice’ Season Produced the Most Stars?]

    2. She Makes Pop and R&B Music (Despite the Cowboy Hat)

    A promo for Episode 23 of The Voice shows the silhouette of a cowboy hat just before Georgia Starnes delivers the opening lyrics of “Too Good At Goodbyes.”

    Apparently, her choice of headgear is more of a nod to her Texan roots than a representation of her artistic style. In her own work, Starnes blends contemporary pop and R&B for a fusion she has dubbed “glitter soul.” The 22-year-old counts Jazmine Sullivan, Rihanna and Erykah Badu among her vocal inspirations.

    Check out Starnes’ original single “Symphony,” released in January 2019. Her YouTube channel also features covers from Hozier, Amy Winehouse and Miley Cyrus.

    3. She’s Already Worked With GRAMMY-Winning Producers

    In February 2023, Georgia Starnes released a new single, “Think With My Heart.” The moody track saw her teaming up with Shalom “J.Storm” Miller, a Grammy Award-winning producer who has previously worked with Beyonce, Missy Elliott, and The Voice coach Gwen Stefani.

    Tune In To ‘The Voice’ Tonight To See How Georgia Fares

    The Voice will air Georgia Starnes’ Blind Audition of Sam Smith’s “Too Good at Goodbyes” during tonight’s episode. Tune in to NBC at 7 p.m Central to see if she scores at least one chair turn. You can also stream the episode live with a Peacock Premium Plus subscription.

    Featured image via Instagram

