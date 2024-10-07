American Songwriter
Underrated Guitar Gods of the ’80s: From Vito Bratta to Mark St. John
By Em Casalena,1 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 4
Add a Comment
David Clark
1d ago
pavelow
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
audioinkradio.com2 days ago
American Songwriter8 days ago
American Songwriter2 days ago
thecomeback.com23 hours ago
American Songwriter2 days ago
Snoop Dogg Is Getting Exposed On Social Media After Claiming On SNF That He’s Been A Die-Hard Steelers Fan Since The 70’s, As New Evidence Proves He Was Blatantly Lying
Total Pro Sports1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
American Songwriter1 day ago
Snopes5 days ago
Town Talks5 days ago
American Songwriter3 days ago
Bill Maher, 68, Spotted Sneaking Out of Chateau Marmont Hotel With Al Pacino's Ex-Girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 30 — As 'Godfather' Icon 'Nears Death'
RadarOnline1 day ago
American Songwriter1 day ago
“The decline of America’s biggest guitar companies during the ’70s was essentially a hangover from the over-ambitious reaction to the Beatlemania-inspired guitar boom of the ’60s”: Why the ’70s was a time of innovation and folly for guitar gear
Guitar World Magazine6 hours ago
Alternative Nation1 day ago
Ultimate Classic Rock2 days ago
Alternative Nation1 day ago
M Henderson4 days ago
American Songwriter1 day ago
Guitar Player2 days ago
American Songwriter2 days ago
American Songwriter22 hours ago
Charlie Worsham Talks Collaborating with Country Stars, Confirms New Album Is on the Way [Exclusive]
American Songwriter1 day ago
American Songwriter4 days ago
Devra Lee23 hours ago
Town Talks10 days ago
American Songwriter3 hours ago
Behind the Album: ‘Still Crazy After All These Years,’ One of the Finest Achievements in Paul Simon’s Brilliant Career
American Songwriter3 days ago
American Songwriter1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.