    • American Songwriter

    Chris Stapleton “Freaked Out” After Phone Call From Dolly Parton

    By Em Casalena,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GOZib_0vxfM4dl00

    Chris Stapleton isn’t exactly underrated; the last few years of his career have turned him into a household name. However, even with newfound fame, some people still get starstruck. That’s exactly what happened to Stapleton when he got a phone call from the incomparable Dolly Parton.

    Stapleton recently sat down to chat with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show. The two had a funny convo about his whiskey brand and how he got his start as a country star as a young church singer.

    “I could sing higher than other folks,” said Stapleton of his time as a church singer. “My brother is kind of a baritone singer, so he would be more of the lead guy and I would always be the harmony singer, which I loved to be.”

    Then, Colbert brought up collaborations. He asked Chris Stapleton about what it was like working with Dolly Parton, and the country star didn’t shy away from gushing about the first time he spoke to the country music queen.

    For some context, Stapleton has a feature in Parton’s recent album Rockstar, particularly on the song “Night Moves”.

    “It’s a very surreal thing, because Dolly called me herself…” Stapleton said. “And you’re on the phone with Dolly Parton in your kitchen and my wife and I are silently freaking out. But she was just funny and personable and as Dolly Parton as you can expect.”

    Nobody was surprised by that. We doubt anyone in the history of time has a bad thing to say about the “Jolene” hitmaker. Still, it was lovely to hear Stapleton speak so fondly about one of his predecessors and contemporaries.

    Who Else Has Chris Stapleton Collaborated With, Other Than Dolly Parton?

    Chris Stapleton is the kind of musician who can easily stand on his own, but his ego isn’t too big to prevent a few excellent collaborations from happening. He’s worked with a ton of musicians, and not all of them are country stars.

    Stapleton has worked with the greats like Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson, but he’s also worked with a few pop and rock stars. Surprisingly, he’s worked with the likes of Justin Timberlake (“Say Something”), P!nk (“Love Me Anyway”), Ed Sheeran (“BLOW”), and even Santana (“Joy”). He really can do it all!

    Photo by AFF-USA/Shutterstock

