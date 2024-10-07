KISS Star Gene Simmons to Serve as Guest Judge on “Hair Metal Night” Episode of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

KISS singer/bassist Gene Simmons will be a special guest judge on the latest episode of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. Simmons will share his expert opinion as the celebrity contestants and their professional partners dance and rock and roll all night to classic hair-metal songs of the 1980s.

Simmons will join regulars Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough on the judging panel.

The show airs Tuesday, October 8, at 10 p.m. ET, and will be simulcast on the Disney+ streaming service. The episode also will be available on demand on Hulu starting the next day.

Dancing with the Stars’ “Hair Metal Night” will kick off with a specially choreographed performance by the pros set to the classic KISS hit “Rock and Roll All Nite.” Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra will be on hand to do some shredding during the dance presentation, which was choreographed by pro Pasha Pashko.

What Songs the Contestants Will Be Dancing To

Here’s a rundown of the songs to which each of the remaining 11 contestants will dance.

Retired NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola will dance a Paso Doble to “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi. The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei will perform a Tango to “Rock You Like a Hurricane” by Scorpions. Star NBA center Dwight Howard will dance a Paso Doble to the Aerosmith classic “Walk This Way.” Pretty Little Liars actress Chandler Kinney will perform a Jive to “We’re Not Gonna Take It” by Twisted Sister. U.S. rugby player Ilona Maher dance a Jive to the Quiet Riot hit “Cum On Feel the Noize.”

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Brooks Nader will perform a Cha Cha to “Nothin’ but a Good Time” by Poison. U.S. gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik will dance a Foxtrot to Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again.” The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Phaedra Parks will perform a Paso Doble to “You Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi. Veteran actor Eric Roberts will dance a Paso Doble to “Cherry Pie” by Warrant. The Bachelorette star Jenn Tran will perform a Paso Doble to “The Final Countdown” by Europe. And Family Matters actor Reginald VelJohnson will dance a Cha Cha to “I Wanna Rock” by Twisted Sister.

Simmons’ Other Recent Talent Competition Appearance

Simmons isn’t a stranger to talent competition shows. In April of 2024, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer appeared as a mentor on ABC’s American Idol. On that same show, the 2024 Rock Hall inductees were announced.

During the episode, the competitors sang songs that had been performed by previous Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

Simmons’ Upcoming Performance Plans

Since KISS retired from touring after wrapping up their End of the Road farewell trek in December 2023, Simmons has been performing with his solo group, the Gene Simmons Band. The band currently has just one confirmed concert on its schedule. The show is slated to take place May 3, 2025, at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater in Beaver Dam, Kentucky.