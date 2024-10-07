Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • American Songwriter

    KISS Star Gene Simmons to Serve as Guest Judge on “Hair Metal Night” Episode of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

    By Matt Friedlander,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30YRan_0vxeQw4B00

    KISS singer/bassist Gene Simmons will be a special guest judge on the latest episode of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. Simmons will share his expert opinion as the celebrity contestants and their professional partners dance and rock and roll all night to classic hair-metal songs of the 1980s.

    Simmons will join regulars Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough on the judging panel.

    [RELATED: KISS Star Gene Simmons Honored by Niagara Falls with Key to the City in Advance of Local Concert with Solo Band]

    The show airs Tuesday, October 8, at 10 p.m. ET, and will be simulcast on the Disney+ streaming service. The episode also will be available on demand on Hulu starting the next day.

    Dancing with the Stars’ “Hair Metal Night” will kick off with a specially choreographed performance by the pros set to the classic KISS hit “Rock and Roll All Nite.” Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra will be on hand to do some shredding during the dance presentation, which was choreographed by pro Pasha Pashko.

    What Songs the Contestants Will Be Dancing To

    Here’s a rundown of the songs to which each of the remaining 11 contestants will dance.

    Retired NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola will dance a Paso Doble to “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi. The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei will perform a Tango to “Rock You Like a Hurricane” by Scorpions. Star NBA center Dwight Howard will dance a Paso Doble to the Aerosmith classic “Walk This Way.” Pretty Little Liars actress Chandler Kinney will perform a Jive to “We’re Not Gonna Take It” by Twisted Sister. U.S. rugby player Ilona Maher dance a Jive to the Quiet Riot hit “Cum On Feel the Noize.”

    Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Brooks Nader will perform a Cha Cha to “Nothin’ but a Good Time” by Poison. U.S. gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik will dance a Foxtrot to Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again.” The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Phaedra Parks will perform a Paso Doble to “You Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi. Veteran actor Eric Roberts will dance a Paso Doble to “Cherry Pie” by Warrant. The Bachelorette star Jenn Tran will perform a Paso Doble to “The Final Countdown” by Europe. And Family Matters actor Reginald VelJohnson will dance a Cha Cha to “I Wanna Rock” by Twisted Sister.

    Simmons’ Other Recent Talent Competition Appearance

    Simmons isn’t a stranger to talent competition shows. In April of 2024, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer appeared as a mentor on ABC’s American Idol. On that same show, the 2024 Rock Hall inductees were announced.

    During the episode, the competitors sang songs that had been performed by previous Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

    Simmons’ Upcoming Performance Plans

    Since KISS retired from touring after wrapping up their End of the Road farewell trek in December 2023, Simmons has been performing with his solo group, the Gene Simmons Band. The band currently has just one confirmed concert on its schedule. The show is slated to take place May 3, 2025, at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater in Beaver Dam, Kentucky.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Jelly Roll Reveals 22-Song Tracklist and Surprising Guest Artists for ‘Beautifully Broken’
    American Songwriter4 hours ago
    ‘The Voice’ Viewers Have a New Favorite After Contestant’s Incredible Four-Chair Turn
    American Songwriter1 day ago
    Snoop Dogg Has ‘The Voice’ Fans in a Frenzy as He Vibes Out to This Gwen Stefani Classic
    American Songwriter1 day ago
    The Artist That Taught Mick Jagger How to be a Frontman
    American Songwriter5 hours ago
    ‘The Voice’ Mysterious Cowgirl Performance Wows Judges
    American Songwriter1 day ago
    Chris Stapleton “Freaked Out” After Phone Call From Dolly Parton
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    3 Times Film Actor Dyan Cannon Collaborated with Star Musicians
    American Songwriter7 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Lullabies Written by Star Musicians for Their Children: Billy Joel, Bob Dylan, and Lenny Kravitz
    American Songwriter1 day ago
    3 of the Best Songs From the 1960s To Sing Along To
    American Songwriter1 day ago
    4 Songs by the Beatles That the Beatles Straight-up Hated
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    American Songwriter 2024 Road Ready Talent Contest Semi-Finalists Announced
    American Songwriter3 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Barney Miller' Actor Ron Carey: 17 Years After His Tragic Death From A Stroke
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Tuesday, October 8th
    Devra Lee1 day ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    3 Songs That Reference the Death of Other Musicians
    American Songwriter1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Charlie Worsham Talks Collaborating with Country Stars, Confirms New Album Is on the Way [Exclusive]
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    The Paranormal Experience Between Kendrick Lamar and Tupac Shakur That Inspired the Closing Track on ‘To Pimp a Butterfly’
    American Songwriter5 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    New Study: Cannabis Leads To Improved Physical, Social, Emotional And Pain-Related Quality of Life
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily19 days ago
    Weekend Brunch at Home: Eggs in Hell
    M Henderson24 days ago
    Remastered Version of The Allman Brothers Band’s Final Show to Be Released in Honor of Concert’s 10th Anniversary
    American Songwriter1 day ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy