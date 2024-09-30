Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • American Songwriter

    3 1970s Classic Rock Songs Featuring the Piano that Continue to Blow Minds

    By Jacob Uitti,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=370kBW_0volSUT700

    When young people are told by their parents to practice the piano, rarely do any of them think they might be playing in the hippest rock group ever in a few short years. Most of the time, we think of classical music or other older sounds that make kids roll their eyes. But indeed there are many classic rock songs that wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for classically trained artists.

    Here below, we wanted to explore a trio of such songs. Three tracks that demonstrate both the ability to ROCK and the proficiency of a great piano player. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs featuring the piano that also continue to blow our minds.

    [RELATED: 3 Classic Rock Songs About Your Favorite Toys]

    “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd from (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd) (1973)

    When the band’s piano-playing roadie Billy Powell made himself known by writing a piano open to this song from the southern rock group, it was a classic rock-star turn for the ages. He had been working for the group for two years before they realized his talent. Along with his playing on “Free Bird,” he played keys for the group’s other signature track, “Sweet Home Alabama,” including the outro solo. He’s been part of classic rock lore ever since.

    “Piano Man” by Billy Joel from Piano Man (1973)

    Another piano-based hit from 1973, this song might be the classic rock tune people think about when it comes to those rooted in the 88 keys. Not only did Billy Joel write it on piano but it is about a piano-playing lounge singer. Taking stories from his own life on the job, Joel rattles off a cast of characters who gather at a bar and talk politics or get stoned or just live out their lives around the music. “Piano Man” by a piano man for piano lovers. He plays intricate lines and riffs, singing of people we all somehow have met before.

    “Tiny Dancer” by Elton John from Madman Across the Water (1971)

    We go from one piano master to another. Elton John turned playing the piano into a carnival ride, adding flamboyance and flare to the art form. John brought the instrument out of the classical music world and brought it to classic rock stages. And perhaps that was most evident on his song “Tiny Dancer” from his 1971 LP Madman Across the Water. The track tells the story of a woman from Southern California. Wrapped up in the entertainment world, she is a type all to herself. She is John’s tiny dancer dancing in the sand to his epic piano playing.

    When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

    Photo by Michal Augustini/Shutterstock

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 11
    Add a Comment
    BWAH HA HA!
    1d ago
    It's Too Late on Tapestry!
    BuildTheWall!
    1d ago
    A friend of mine always played "Classical Gas" on a piano & it sounded like 4 pianos were involved. It's been 40 years (?) & it still blows my mind.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    3 Two-Hit Wonder Groups from the 1980s
    American Songwriter7 days ago
    6 of the Best B-Sides in Rock History
    American Songwriter11 days ago
    Arguably The 4 Gods Of Classic Rock Guitar
    societyofrock.com21 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Make The Best Husbands
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment14 days ago
    Country music legend, Hall of Fame songwriter dead at 82
    PennLive.com3 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Hate Children
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment3 days ago
    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Branded 'Sick' for Kissing His Supposedly 'Adopted Daughter' in a Resurfaced Video
    Inquisitr.com4 days ago
    See ‘AGT’ Winner Richard Goodall’s First Day Back at Work as School Janitor
    tvinsider.com2 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    4 Southern Rock Anthems Every Fan Should Know
    American Songwriter4 days ago
    '60s Rockstar Nick Gravenites Has Died
    PopCulture2 days ago
    The 10 Greatest Rock Vocal Performances Ever!
    societyofrock.com10 hours ago
    3 Classic Disco Songs from the 1970s Fans Can’t Stop Singing Along to
    American Songwriter22 hours ago
    Tom Brady left speechless on Fox NFL Sunday after Terry Bradshaw admits he ‘stole identity’ of legendary NFL quarterback
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Cody Johnson Announces ‘Leather: Deluxe Edition’ Featuring 13 New Tracks Including “I’m Gonna Love You” with Carrie Underwood
    American Songwriter1 day ago
    The Best Classic Rock Bands You’ve Never Heard Of
    audioinkradio.com2 days ago
    25 Things That Probably Haven’t Crossed Your Mind Since the 1980s
    constative.com2 days ago
    10 Classic Rock Songs That Have Been Overused in Movie Soundtracks
    societyofrock.com1 day ago
    3 of the Best Drum Solos in Classic Rock History
    American Songwriter1 day ago
    4 of the Best Double Albums in Rock Music History
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    What are Queen’s 5 Biggest U.S. Hits?
    American Songwriter1 day ago
    4 of the Best Songs of Fall
    American Songwriter21 hours ago
    10 Best The Only Ones Songs of All Time
    Singersroom1 day ago
    3 Underrated Songs by Bee Gees That All Fans Should Know
    American Songwriter5 days ago
    4 of the Most Beautifully-Written Rock Songs About Death
    American Songwriter1 day ago
    Legendary Singer Issues Choice Words Over Shocking Departure From ‘The Voice UK’
    American Songwriter1 day ago
    3 Songs Kris Kristofferson Wrote and Rerecorded With His Fellow Outlaws, The Highwaymen
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    4 of the Most Scathing Country Songs About Divorce
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    5 Classic Rock Guitarists Who Were More Famous for Their Antics Than Their Talent
    societyofrock.com1 day ago
    5 Beatles Songs That Appeared in Stephen King Books
    American Songwriter1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy