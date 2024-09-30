3 1970s Classic Rock Songs Featuring the Piano that Continue to Blow Minds

When young people are told by their parents to practice the piano, rarely do any of them think they might be playing in the hippest rock group ever in a few short years. Most of the time, we think of classical music or other older sounds that make kids roll their eyes. But indeed there are many classic rock songs that wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for classically trained artists.

Here below, we wanted to explore a trio of such songs. Three tracks that demonstrate both the ability to ROCK and the proficiency of a great piano player. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs featuring the piano that also continue to blow our minds.

“Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd from (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd) (1973)

When the band’s piano-playing roadie Billy Powell made himself known by writing a piano open to this song from the southern rock group, it was a classic rock-star turn for the ages. He had been working for the group for two years before they realized his talent. Along with his playing on “Free Bird,” he played keys for the group’s other signature track, “Sweet Home Alabama,” including the outro solo. He’s been part of classic rock lore ever since.

“Piano Man” by Billy Joel from Piano Man (1973)

Another piano-based hit from 1973, this song might be the classic rock tune people think about when it comes to those rooted in the 88 keys. Not only did Billy Joel write it on piano but it is about a piano-playing lounge singer. Taking stories from his own life on the job, Joel rattles off a cast of characters who gather at a bar and talk politics or get stoned or just live out their lives around the music. “Piano Man” by a piano man for piano lovers. He plays intricate lines and riffs, singing of people we all somehow have met before.

“Tiny Dancer” by Elton John from Madman Across the Water (1971)

We go from one piano master to another. Elton John turned playing the piano into a carnival ride, adding flamboyance and flare to the art form. John brought the instrument out of the classical music world and brought it to classic rock stages. And perhaps that was most evident on his song “Tiny Dancer” from his 1971 LP Madman Across the Water. The track tells the story of a woman from Southern California. Wrapped up in the entertainment world, she is a type all to herself. She is John’s tiny dancer dancing in the sand to his epic piano playing.

