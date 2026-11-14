The following menus for Nov. 16-20 for area schools have been submitted by supervisors of food services. Menus are subject to change.

Allen

Lunch

MONDAY: Corn dogs, French fries, peas and carrots, mixed fruit, peaches, graham crackers and yogurt.

TUESDAY: Turkey roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cornbread dressing or homemade roll, orange slices, applesauce, yellow cake with chocolate frosting or banana creme pie cup.

WEDNESDAY: Chili mac, sweet potato casserole, green beans, cornbread mini loaf, apple slices, peaches.

THURSDAY: Nachos, jalapeno peppers, Mexican-seasoned pinto beans, garden salad, banana, fruit explosion, cinnamon roll.

FRIDAY: Pizza, corn, carrots and celery sticks, melon cup, raisins, Chex cheddar snack mix.

Breakfast

MONDAY: Pancake on a stick, cheddar cheese stick, apple slices, dried cranberries.

TUESDAY: Oatmeal or oatmeal bar, ham slice, mixed fruit, peaches.

WEDNESDAY: Biscuit and sausage patty, orange slices, applesauce.

THURSDAY: Breakfast pizza, cereal bar, apple slices, peaches.

FRIDAY: Bagel with cream cheese or toast with jelly, hard-boiled egg, banana, fruit explosion.

Beauregard

Lunch

MONDAY: Chicken nuggets, mac and cheese, steamed broccoli, corn, apple.

TUESDAY: Nachos with ground beef, taco salad cup, pinto beans, frozen fruit cup.

WEDNESDAY: Sliced turkey, cornbread dressing, green beans, sweet potatoes, fruit cup, roll.

THURSDAY: Breaded chicken and cheese sliders, baked beans, crinkle fries, pears.

Breakfast

MONDAY: Cheese toast, pears.

TUESDAY: Scrambled eggs, toast, peaches.

WEDNESDAY: Sausage biscuit, orange wedges.

THURSDAY: Homemade muffins, mixed fruit.

Calcasieu

Lunch

MONDAY: Calzones, marinara cups, peas and carrots, pears.

TUESDAY: Mandarin orange chicken, fried rice, glazed carrots, strawberry cups, fortune cookies.

WEDNESDAY: Chili cheese hot dog, tater tots, corn on the cob, pineapples.

THURSDAY: Turkey roast, rice dressing, sweet potatoes, honey wheat roll, peaches, sprinkle cookies.

FRIDAY: Beefy nachos with salsa, refried beans and cheese, applesauce cups.

Breakfast

MONDAY: Sausage biscuit, raisins.

TUESDAY: Bagel bites, peaches.

WEDNESDAY: Maple waffle sausage sandwich, mixed fruit.

THURSDAY: Pancake on a stick, Mandarin oranges.

FRIDAY: Apple cinnamon muffin, pineapples.

Cameron

Lunch

MONDAY: Corndog, tater gems, green bean, sliced apples.

TUESDAY: Tortilla with taco meat, shredded cheese cup, fixing cup, salsa, pinto beans, tortilla chips, applesauce.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken and sausage jambalaya, cornbread mini loaf, green peas, baby carrots and grape tomatoes.

THURSDAY: Turkey ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli, sweet potato fries, watermelon, apple wedges.

Breakfast

MONDAY: Assorted cereals, diced peaches, pork sausage and turkey patty.

TUESDAY: Assorted cereals, strawberry cup, turkey bacon.

WEDNESDAY: Assorted cereals, mixed fruit, turkey bacon.

THURSDAY: Assorted cereals, Cheez-It crackers, pork sausage and turkey patty.

Jeff Davis

Lunch

MONDAY: Gumbo, rice, green beans, potato salad, roll, fruit.

TUESDAY: Enchilada, salsa, baby carrots, fruit.

WEDNESDAY: Hamburger, baked beans, steamed cauliflower, fruit.

THURSDAY: Turkey with gravy, rice dressing, corn, cabbage, roll, fruit.

FRIDAY: Meatball sub, cole slaw, steamed broccoli, fruit.

Breakfast

MONDAY: Waffles, fruit.

TUESDAY: Biscuit and jelly, Twist and go, fruit.

WEDNESDAY: PopTarts, fruit.

THURSDAY: Breakfast scrambler, fruit.

FRIDAY: Cereal, yogurt, fruit.

Vernon

Lunch

MONDAY: No school .

TUESDAY: Sloppy Joes, potato rounds, green lima beans, fruit.

WEDNESDAY: Sliced turkey, cornbread dressing, giblet gravy, English peas, cranberry sauce, sweet potato and apple crunch, fruit, whole wheat roll.

THURSDAY: Corndog, baked beans, oven-baked fries, mixed fruit.

FRIDAY: Whole-grain spaghetti, meat sauce, steamed corn, broccoli and raisin bread, garlic bread, cantaloupe.

Breakfast

MONDAY: No school.

TUESDAY: Breakfast wrap, grapes.

WEDNESDAY: Assorted cereal, cinnamon graham cracker, pineapple tidbits.

THURSDAY: Apple cinnamon whole-grain muffin, apple.

FRIDAY: Pancake sausage on a stick, pear halves.