Christianity — with its mainline Presbyterian, Methodist and Lutheran branches that hold moderate or progressive beliefs — was the big winner at the Nov. 3 midterm elections. It helped Democrats win control of Congress while White evangelicals continued their support of Republican President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press in its election report said clergy members and other Democratic candidates with an unapologetically Christian message to “love your neighbor” helped their party flip control of Congress.

Brian Kaylor, a Baptist pastor and editor of a progressive faith in politics site, said, “This attempt to corner the market on Christianity by evangelicals was repudiated.”

Kaylor said the mainline candidates, in keeping with their Christian values, backed church-state separation and sought common ground across religions.

The AP said seminarian James Talarico in Texas, megachurch pastor Adam Hamilton in Kansas and Iowa ministers Sarah Trone Garriott and Lindsay James flipped key seats in the U.S. Senate and House.

Atlantic magazine in a story titled “A Good Night for the Christian Faith,” said Talarico and Hamilton are both committed and prominent Christians. Peter Wehner in his story said they speak naturally about their faith, and their speeches and interviews are laced with scripture and biblical themes.

Wehner said, “Talarico and Hamilton speak another language; they are in a different register. Talarico declared that “the politics of division is no match for the politics of love.”

Both men, he said, take Isaiah’s invitation — “Come now and let us reason together” — seriously. And they champion decency and kindness, believe that words should heal rather than wound and that mercy is not weakness.

Hamilton told The AP, “There were so many people in our country who felt so strongly that what was happening in D.C. was not moral. It didn’t reflect our national values.” That’s why he and the other candidates ran, he said, and why they were elected.

Even more important, the four mainline ministers also got a big boost from voters who reject organized religion. The AP Voter Poll showed at least 7 in 10 religiously unaffiliated voters supported Democratic Senate and House candidates in Texas, Kansas and Iowa,. The poll was a survey of roughly 100,000 midterm voters.

Others said being a progressive pastor wasn’t the prime factor in the Democratic victories. Ryan Burge, a professor at Washington University in St. Louis who studies religious demographics, said, “It’s about economic issues. It’s about disdain for Trump. It’s about high prices.”

Hamilton emphasized that point on “Meet the Press.” He said Americans want relief from all of those things. And they want changes in leadership. Hamilton said he won’t support longtime Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York as majority leader when the party elects its leaders. He said he told Schumer that.

Talarico, 37, in his acceptance speech, recounted how his grandfather, a Baptist preacher, taught him about Jesus, a “barefoot rabbi” who commanded people to love God and neighbor. And not just the neighbor who looks, prays or votes like him.

“Two thousand years ago, when the people at the top hurt his neighbors, that barefoot rabbi didn’t stay in his room and pray. He walked into the seat of power and he flipped over the tables of injustice. … Texas, it’s time to start flipping tables,” Talarico said.

Hamilton, pastor of the nation’s largest United Methodist congregation, called for “decency” in politics, drawing on Jesus’ Golden Rule in his victory speech: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

“I can’t not talk about my faith. It’s just, it’s my life. It’s what I eat, sleep, drink and breathe,” Hamilton told The AP.

Republican clergy candidates for Congress also won, including Mark Harris of North Carolina, a Southern Baptist pastor, and Tim Walberg of Michigan, a former pastor.

Victorious Democrats included at least two Black clergy members — the Rev. Frederick Haynes III, a Baptist from Texas, and U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, a United Methodist minister from Missouri.

In North Carolina, Democrat LaKesha Womack, an ordained deacon in the African American Episcopal Zion Church, a historically black Protestant denomination, unseated a Republican incumbent in the U.S. House.

Wehner in his Atlantic story said Christians may not agree with Talarico and Hamilton on every issue but they are deeply grateful the two men won.

Midterm voters told the president, Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court they want a more compassionate federal government.

Jim Beam, the retired editor of the American Press, has covered people and politics for more than six decades. Contact him at jim.beam.press@gmail.com.