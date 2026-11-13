Hamilton Christian Academy is marking a major milestone in its six-year recovery from the 2020 hurricane season, with demolition of its storm-damaged main campus building scheduled to begin on Saturday.

The building was severely damaged by Hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2020 and has stood condemned ever since. Removing the structure clears the way for a new, modern educational facility on the existing campus — a project supported by a $4.5 million allocation from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“This is a bittersweet moment for Hamilton Christian Academy. While I am excited to finally see the removal of a building that has stood condemned for years, I am also mindful that these hallways hold countless cherished memories for generations of Warriors,” said Head of School Dr. Mark Steward. “For so many students, families, faculty, and staff, this building was more than a school. It was a place where friendships were formed, faith was strengthened, and lives were shaped.”

Steward emphasized that the demolition is about looking forward rather than simply tearing down the past.

“As we move forward, I am committed to ensuring that the next generation of Warriors has a place to create those same lasting memories,” Steward added. “We are not simply rebuilding a structure; we are preserving a legacy and preparing a place where future generations can learn, grow, and thrive.”

Founded in 1990, HCA has spent more than three decades serving Southwest Louisiana families through a Christ-centered education focused on academic excellence, character development, and servant leadership. Once completed, the new facility will provide updated instructional spaces designed to support long-term growth and academic achievement.

While campus construction moves forward, HCA’s daily mission continues outside the classroom. During the week of Nov. 16–20, students will take part in educational field trips focused on civic responsibility, cultural awareness, and hands-on learning — including a visit to the Louisiana State Capitol to explore state government and public service.

For the HCA community, Saturday’s demolition represents more than just the clearing of a site; it is the culmination of years of patience, faith, and perseverance as the school prepares for its next chapter, Steward said.