Louisiana has been given $3 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help the state eliminate as many as possible of the 700,000 to 900,000 feral pigs in the state.

Mike Strain, commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, told The Advocate that feral swine can destroy entire crop fields, costing Louisiana farmers around $100 million every year.

Feral swine multiply rapidly, making it hard for farmers and conservation officials to control their populations. Glen Gentry, a researcher with the LSU AgCenter, said, “It’s a logarithmic increase in population. The populations are exploding, causing substantial damage to our agronomics.”

Strain said in order to effectively control the feral swine in Louisiana, around 90% of the pigs in the state would need to be captured or killed every year. Around 450,000 pigs are taken out every year but it’s still not enough.

Eurasian hogs were first brought to North America in the 1500s by Spanish explorers, Gentry said. As a non-native, invasive species, feral pigs have no natural predators in the environment. The pigs, which can grow up to 600 pounds, travel in packs (called “sounders”) and are known to eat pretty much anything they can find.

Like other pigs they root around in the ground and eat worms and grubs, destroying plant roots in the process.

The federal funds will be used to fight feral swine in 27 parishes, in the Red River Basin and in the Mississippi River Basin, spots where the pigs have caused the most damage, Strain said. In total, the grant covers more than 16 million acres, around half the landmass of Louisiana.

The grant-funded technicians will work with private landowners to capture feral pigs on their property. Advanced traps are activated by landowners when a pack of pigs is near. Unlike Pumbaa and other fictional pigs, feral swine are very smart and can sense a trap, creating the need for more advanced capture methods.

Once the pigs are trapped, the landowner can kill them or contact a licensed company that will remove the hogs from the property, usually to a slaughterhouse or holding facility, Gentry said.

The Advocate said there are very few restrictions on hunting feral swine. The LSU AgCenter is also trying to develop a poison. Gentry has spent the last 12 years working on developing bait that is toxic to feral pigs but not humans.

Gentry and others at the AgCenter are working on getting approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the bait to be used in the field. The active ingredient in the bait is sodium nitrite, a compound used to cure and preserve meats. Humans can ingest a high amount of sodium nitrate, Gentry said, while pigs can’t.

The bait contains a lethal dose of the chemical for the pigs. It’s a humane death, he said: the poisoned pig lies down and stops breathing over the course of two or three hours.

We hope those officials working on the feral pig problem will have success with their pending poison approval. We know our farmers are desperate for help.