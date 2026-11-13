Calcasieu Parish School Board members spent just under an hour in executive session Tuesday night discussing the path forward on parish-wide bonding issues after recent desegregation orders from U.S. District Judge James David Cain.

The panel approved a motion to hear behind closed doors a report from the board’s attorney, Gregory Belfour, on how the district may navigate future bonding issues after Judge Cain ordered in August that the district re-evaluate its process for proposing and funding academic facility improvements.

After his initial order, Cain granted permission for the district to move forward with its Sulphur bond proposition that was approved by voters this month, and a District 33 bond proposition expected to appear on the ballot this spring. Beyond those projects, the district must create a new plan to fund improvements by February.

While those discussions were held privately due to active ongoing litigation relating to the order, the board is expected to hold a public discussion next month on the district’s transportation changes.

According to Judge Cain’s order, the district is no longer under court order to provide transportation to students seeking out-of-zone transfers under the majority-minority transfer provision.

At next month’s meeting, Superintendent Jason VanMetre said members of the community may submit a “blue card” to address the board with their comments, but they will not be permitted to ask questions.

“If you can’t ask a question, what’s the purpose of filling out a blue card?” District 3 Board Member Glenda Gay asked. “What are you going to say that you can’t ask for clarification?”

Belfour told the board that the blue cards are intended to stave off “question and answer sessions” that can spiral into arguments between community members and board members.

“So you don’t get into examination and cross-examination of board members by audience members,” Belfour said. “But it doesn’t prohibit the audience members from saying ‘I don’t understand’ and somebody filling in the blanks.”

While Belfour said board members could ask him questions, he maintained that he would not respond to questions from the audience.

“I provide advice to the board, not to the members of the audience,” Belfour said. “But it’s not unusual for a board member to get a question from a constituent and then the board member asks me, and I respond. I don’t respond directly to questions from the audience.”

Gay said she still disagreed with the blue card rule.

“I’m just saying that it seems like we’re excluding the people that we actually represent. And those are the people that voted for us to represent them,” she said.

Belfour and VanMetre offered to meet with board members ahead of next month’s meeting to help them better understand the court order and the district’s response so that they can better communicate the process with their constituents.

Cain’s Aug. 25 order relates to Conley v. Lake Charles School Board (now the Calcasieu Parish School Board), a 60-year-old desegregation case. Cain’s order effectively released the school board from federal oversight of the district regarding student assignment, faculty, and staff composition.