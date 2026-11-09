Convicted sex offender arrested for first-degree child rape

A Lake Charles man faces a first-degree rape charge following a weekend investigation by local authorities.

On Saturday, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home in Moss Bluff. During their response, a child under the age of 12 disclosed to deputies that she had been raped by 35-year-old Donald J. Ellis Jr. of Lake Charles.

Following the initial investigation, deputies arrested Ellis and booked him into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Judge Tony Fazzio later set his bond at $750,000.

Authorities noted that Ellis is a registered sex offender who was previously convicted of indecent behavior with a juvenile in Calcasieu Parish in 2021. The case remains under active investigation by CPSO Sr. Sgt. Elizabeth Ivey.