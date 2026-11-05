First lady hosts Ukrainian, Russian envoys, president says it could lead to peace

By Sarah Roderick-Fitch | The Center Square

As President Donald Trump has tried to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, First Lady Melania Trump has taken a major step in bringing the two countries together.

The step to bring the two nations together comes ahead of a high-level meeting between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The president told reporters Thursday afternoon that he believes the coming together of the two countries could lead to peace, saying he believes it will come soon.

The first lady hosted representatives from Ukraine and Russia on the heels of a localized ceasefire in Oleshky, Ukraine, last week to ensure a humanitarian evacuation and support, with Mrs. Trump indicating 800 were impacted by the ceasefire.

The first lady was joined by Dmytro Lubinets representing Ukraine and Yana Lantratova representing Russia.

The first lady commended the representatives, saying those involved “have chosen humanity over war.”

She also credited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The first lady presented the two representatives with handwritten letters.

Melania Trump gave hope for the two nations that have been at war since 2022.

“Together, we can create something more enduring than a temporary ceasefire,” said Mrs. Trump.

The first lady noted that “communication with Russia and Ukraine was extensive, professional, detailed, and highly incorporated.”