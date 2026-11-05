Editorial: National ‘blue wave’ didn’t swamp state

The nation experienced a blue wave Tuesday when Democrats took control of Congress and showed strong support in governors’ races. Louisiana, however, didn’t come close to a blue wave as it returned its members of Congress who are loyal to President Donald Trump back to Congress by wide margins.

The Advocate reported that Republicans kept their dominance in Louisiana with GOP U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow beating Democrat Jamie Davis in a closer-than-expected (51-49%) race for the U.S. Senate.

U.S. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson, was re-elected to the 1st Congressional District with 61% of the vote. Republican Clay Higgins of Lafayette was re-elected to the 3rd Congressional District with 55% of the vote. Republican U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson was re-elected to the 4th Congressional District with 58% of the vote.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Troy Carter of New Orleans easily won re-election to his 2nd Congressional District seat with 80% of the vote. Carter is running unopposed to be elected internally next month as the next chair of the 63-member Congressional Black Caucus.

Carter said before the election that if Democrats took control of Congress they would have a bigger platform to push for restoring the Republicans’ cuts to Medicaid for the working poor, for scaling back the aggressive tactics of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and for highlighting accusations of graft by Trump.

Speaker Johnson told The Center Square Tuesday night that Americans would suffer if Democrats spent the next two years pursuing investigations and partisan battles instead of addressing the country’s problems. He promised that House Republicans would push back against Democrats if they used their new majority to pursue what he described as “political retaliation.”

That is definitely a case of “the pot calling the kettle black.” That is a situation where someone criticizes another person for a fault or mistake that the accuser also shares. It is a classic expression of hypocrisy.

Former FBI Director James Comey has been criminally charged or indicted three times by the Department of Justice during the Trump administration. Justice and the FBI also went after anyone who investigated Trump during the Biden administration.

Back to the election.

The runoff in Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District had Democrat state Sen. Pat Moore of Monroe leading the field with 18% of the vote, and Republican state Rep. Gabe Firment of Pollock with 17% of the vote.

Democrat Chauna Banks, a former member of the East Baton Rouge Metro Council, and state Sen. Blake Miguez, a pro-Trump Republican who lives in Erath, have won runoff spots in the Dec. 12 runoff to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District.

Banks and Miguez both had 19% of the vote. Banks had 50,878 votes and Miguez had 50,213. State Sen. “Rick” Edmonds of Baton Rouge finished third with 19% (49,241 votes).

Davis, Moore and Banks represented Democrats well without much support from the national party. Moore and Banks face tough going in their runoffs in this ruby-red state.

Next up for Louisiana is the Oct. 9, 2027, gubernatorial primary. The Advocate said Republican Gov. Jeff Landry is a heavy favorite for re-election.