Louisiana unemployment insurance claims decline for 11 consecutive weeks

By Nolan Mckendry | The Center Square

Louisiana’s continued unemployment insurance claims declined for the 11th consecutive week in October, falling roughly 33% below last year’s levels, though state officials could not quantify how much the decline has saved taxpayers.

The number of continued unemployment insurance weeks claimed fell to 5,295 for the week ending Oct. 17, down from 5,423 the previous week and 7,898 during the comparable week in 2025, according to Louisiana Works, the state’s workforce development agency.

Initial unemployment claims, which measure new applications for benefits, also declined, falling to 1,179 from 1,261 the previous week. That represented a 25% decrease from the 1,581 claims filed during the same week last year.

Gov. Jeff Landry’s office attributed the sustained decline to the administration’s economic development efforts and major corporate investments announced in Louisiana.

“Louisiana’s 11th consecutive week of declining unemployment insurance claims is no accident,” the governor’s office said in a statement to The Center Square. “This is a direct correlation to the booming economy we are seeing take shape in all 64 parishes throughout Louisiana.”

The administration pointed to investments by Hyundai, Meta and SpaceX, which have collectively announced plans to spend more than $150 billion in the state and create thousands of jobs.

SpaceX, for example is projecting 3,000 direct jobs over the next decade for their Vermillion parish ‘spaceport’. Construction is expected to begin by the end of 2027, with the first launch targeted for 2029.

Hyundai’s proposed $5.8 billion steel facility in Ascension Parish is expected to create 1,400 direct jobs, and Meta’s expanding data center development in Richland Parish is projected to support approximately 1,000 permanent jobs and thousands of construction positions.

The unemployment insurance figures alone do not establish whether those investments contributed to the decline in claims.

Louisiana Works said it could not quantify the state’s financial savings from the decline.

The state’s broader labor market data also show improvement, although the picture is more complicated than the weekly claims figures suggest.

Louisiana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4% in September, down from 4.2% in August, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state had approximately 2.02 million employed residents in September, slightly fewer than in August, while its labor force also contracted.

Meanwhile, Louisiana employers reported approximately 2.024 million nonfarm payroll jobs in September, an increase of 1.8% from a year earlier. Construction employment grew nearly 14% over the same period.