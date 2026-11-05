LifeShare offering ham, turkey vouchers to donors

This Thanksgiving season, LifeShare Blood Center is giving thanks to its lifesaving donors. From Tuesday, Nov. 17, through Saturday, Nov. 21, everyone who successfully donates blood, platelets or plasma with LifeShare will receive a free fleece blanket plus a $15 voucher toward the purchase of a ham or turkey, redeemable at a wide variety of grocers.

The week of Thanksgiving is one of the most challenging weeks of the year for the blood supply. Holiday travel and busy family schedules mean fewer people donate, but the need for blood in hospitals is constant.

Each year LifeShare says, Thanks for Giving, to show gratitude to donors for their lifesaving gift.

“Blood donors are the reason patients across our region have access to lifes aving care,” said Mandi Johnson, director of community engagement at LifeShare Blood Center. “Thanksgiving is about gratitude, and no one deserves our thanks more than the donors who show up for patientsthey may never meet.”

By giving an hour of time, donors provide hope and healing to patients in need. Last year, 1,630 donors gave during the Thanks for Giving campaign. This year, LifeShare’s goal is 1,800 donors.

To find a donor center or blood drive, visit www.lifeshare.org/give or call 800.256.5433.