BREAKING: Jack sentenced to life for murder, cruelty to juvenile

A Lake Charles mother convicted in September of second-degree murder in the death of her 4-year-old son, Legend, and cruelty to a juvenile for abandoning his 1-year-old brother, Kingtrail, will spend the rest of her life behind bars.

Judge Michael Canaday sentenced Aaliyah Jack, 28, on Thursday to life on the murder charge and 15 years in prison on the cruelty charge. The sentences are to run consecutively.

The grim discovery began on July 8, 2024, when Legend’s body was recovered from the waters behind the Louisiana Welcome Center. His infant brother was found a day later, crawling through a ditch on the side of Interstate 10 near Vinton, eight miles from where Legend was discovered. He survived for roughly two days alone in the elements, enduring the heavy bands of wind and rain brought to the area by Hurricane Beryl.

“This sentence ensures that Aaliyah Jack will spend the rest of her life behind bars, held accountable for the horrific actions that took the life of an innocent child and caused unimaginable suffering to another,” said District Attorney Stephen Dwight. “While no sentence can undo what happened or restore the life that was lost, we hope this outcome brings some measure of justice and closure.”

During trial Assistant District Attorney Jacob Johnson told jurors that Jack actively chose to leave her 1-year-old baby alone in a ditch without food or shelter. As for 4-year-old Legend, Johnson told the courtroom he believed she intentionally led the boy to his death, knowing he was scared of water and could not swim.

“This is a case about choices, and choices have consequences,” Johnson said at the time.

Jurors also heard a jailhouse phone recording between Jack and her mother.

“I hurt my kids before anybody hurt my kids,” Jack said in the recording.

“Aaliyah, you did that?” her mother asked.

“Yes, ma’am,” she replied.

“Aw, no,” her mother wailed.

“I know. I know,” Jack said over her mother’s cries.

Special Victims Unit Det. Chassie Huval testified Jack posted prostitution ads online with meeting points offered in Lake Charles; Natchez, Miss.; and Hattiesburg, Miss. Johnson told jurors this was how Jack was planning on funding her escape.

Det. Shane Broussard with the CPSO violent crimes unit, testified that Jack was eventually caught in Mississippi after crashing her Kia Sole during an on-ramp collision that caused her car to roll over, tumble down a ravine and rest against a tree.