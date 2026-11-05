Tennessee Williams classic comes to Lake Charles stage

By Mary Richardson

C elebrations marking the 100th season of the Lake Charles Little Theatre will include a production of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” in collaboration with the McNeese State Banners Series.

The play will open Thursday and continue through Sunday. Performances will be shown in the newly renovated Ralph Squires Hall, located in the Shearman Fine Arts Building on the McNeese campus. Curtain time is 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Written by Tennessee Williams, “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” premiered in 1955 and won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama that year. Adapted into a critically acclaimed 1958 film starring Paul Newman as Brick Pollitt and Elizabeth Taylor as Maggie Pollitt, the play presents the story of a dysfunctional family in the Mississippi Delta as it prepares to celebrate the 65th birthday of its patriarch, Big Daddy. His two married sons, Gooper and Brick, have returned for the occasion. Gooper arrives with his pregnant wife and five children, while Brick is accompanied by his wife, Maggie.

Despite the festivities, underlying friction threatens to poison the celebration and darkens the mood. “Greed — and the sins of the past as well as desperate hopes for the future — expose emotional lies within the family, all exacerbated by the news that Big Daddy is dying,” said director Brook Hanemann, also the Banners director. “Tensions are explosive. Three of the four would-be heirs square off for their share of the family fortune, while the fourth has checked out in favor of a glass of whiskey. And all the while, Big Daddy and Big Mama have no idea that death is looming.”

The cast includes Lee Ann Stenvick as Maggie; Jonathon Richards as Brick; Jerry Lancaster as Big Daddy; Theresa Hay Needham as Big Mama; Emily Lognion as Mae; Brett Chase as Gooper; Rollins Anderson as Sunny; Presley Compala as Trixie; Sophia Webb as Dixie; Selah Hiatt as Polly; Heather Compala as Sookey; Samuel Bass as Lacey; Samantha Higganbotham as Brightie; Jeff Slade as Rev. Tooker; and Greg Stratton as Dr. Baugh.

“I’ve never had a harder-working group of people on stage and behind the scenes in my life,” Hanemann said. “It’s absolutely been a stunning experience — and we have become very mindful that our work is honoring a century of people who came before us.”

Tickets are available through the Lake Charles Little Theatre website (www.lclittletheatre.com) and the Banners website (www.banners.org). Tickets will also be available at the door.

Admission is $35 for adults and $30 for seniors. McNeese and SOWELA students will be admitted free with a valid student ID. Admission will also be free for current and retired educators, first responders, military personnel and anyone age 80 or older.