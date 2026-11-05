Lake Charles approves phase three of Mid-City housing project

The Lake Charles City Council approved the third phase of the Choice Neighborhood Initiative in Mid-City on Wednesday night, a project that will build 62 mixed-income apartments and 3,600 square feet of ground-floor retail space near Lake Street and the new Mid-City Avenue.

Council members unanimously approved the work, along with the city’s contribution of $1.5 million in the form of a 55-year loan for the project. Mayor Marshall Simien said the funds for the loan will come out of the city’s General Fund.

“For this particular project, this is the same structure that we had under gap financing with the Woodring Apartments on Bilbo Street,” Simien said. “That was a gap loan by the city, and the city has already started receiving payments back on that.”

The project is a partnership between the city and the Lake Charles Housing Authority, who secured a $40 million Choice Neighborhood grant for the project. Combined with other partnership contributions, officials said the project amounts to a total investment of $180 million.

Greg Pete, the executive director of the LCHA, told council members during the meeting that he believed the project would serve as a catalyst to make Lake Charles a better place.

“It shows what we can do as a city,” Pete said. “It shows our ability to put mixed-income people in one location and then allow it to grow.”

Pete said the housing authority will use the new complex as a way to bolster its initiatives throughout the rest of the Lake Charles area.

The units will be a part of the ongoing initiative to replace 240 residential units that were destroyed by Hurricane Laura in 2020, with 22 of its units to be marked primarily for residents of the former Lloyd Oaks complex.

Councilman Matt Young said he has supported the project since the housing authority first applied for the grant.

“It’s sad that it’s taken us four, five, six years to get the first units back up, but the individuals who lived in Lloyd Oaks and Dixie Drive didn’t have homes to come back to,” he said. “I think this (project) plays a really pivotal role in that mid-city development.”

The project is expected to be finalized in early December, with construction set to begin in January.