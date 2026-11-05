Beauregard Police Jury fields data center questions, accusations during meeting

A workshop meeting of the Beauregard Parish Police Jury intended to focus on developing a parish ordinance to govern data centers turned contentious as residents voiced strong opposition to the industry Wednesday afternoon.

The parish currently has a data center moratorium in place through the end of 2026 to allow officials time to establish regulations and requirements for such facilities. To learn more about the industry while the moratorium is in place, District 3C Juror Beth Montgomery recently toured two facilities in Iowa to gain knowledge that she expected to share with the rest of the jury during the meeting.

“Due to open meeting laws, I have not been able to discuss with my fellow jurors about what I learned during that trip. This would have been the time that we got to share that experience and the information that was gathered,” she said.

Instead, the meeting was dominated by questions and accusations from community members who expressed skepticism about the parish’s stance on data centers.

Dry Creek resident Suzi Gillette said she and other community members do not believe the jury has been fully forthcoming about interest in developing a data center in Beauregard Parish, and she accused the jury of withholding information from the public.

“In my personal opinion, I feel like the jury has already been approached to implement a data center here in our parish,” Gillette said.

Earlier in the meeting, before Gillette’s comments, there appeared to be some confusion about whether the parish had received interest in establishing a data center in the area. While some jurors denied it, legal counsel David Morgan confirmed there has been interest from one entity, but he did not provide further details.

Police jury president Eddie Ware said there could not be any substantial discussions regarding a data center until the parish’s moratorium is lifted.

“There will be no data centers until this moratorium is lifted, and the only way we are gonna lift it is if we have an ordinance voted on and in effect,” Ware said.

Morgan said if no ordinance is accepted by the end of the year, then the moratorium would be continued into 2027.

As the meeting time ran out, Ware adjourned the meeting without any constructive discussion from jurors. He said another workshop would be scheduled in the near future.