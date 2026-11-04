Beauregard election: All five tax propositions on ballot approved

Voters in Beauregard Parish said “yes” Tuesday to five tax proposition on the ballot.

In Road District No. 6, a 23.04 mill, 10-year tax renewal for maintaining and operating parish roads was approved with 1,215 votes, or 58 percent, according to complete, but unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office.

In Road District No. 7, a 32.2 mill, 10-year tax renewal passed with 560 votes, or 65 percent. The estimated $357,000 in annual revenue will be used for maintaining parish roads and bridges within the district.

In District No. 8, a 26.46 mill, 10-year tax continuation passed with 287 votes, or 65 percent. The continuation is expected to generate $212, 500 annually and represents a .51 mill increase due to a reappraisal in the district.

Waterworks District No. 2 approved a 19.17 mill, 10-year maintenance millage for the operation, construction and improvement of facilities and equipment in the district. The tax is expected to generate $786,513 a year.

Waterworks District No. 5 approved a 16.29 mill, 10-year millage continuation with 94 votes, or 70 percent. The tax expected to collect an estimated $67,400 annually for improving, maintaining and operating waterworks facilities in the district.

For the Beauregard Parish School Board, voters elected Republican Ryan Redler for District 3D with 500 votes, or 62 percent. His opponent, Democrat Naomi Dickerson received 312 votes, or 38 percent. For District 3C, voters chose Republican Jimmie Maricle with 677 votes, or 71 percent. His opponent, Republican Cody Lauderback received 270 votes, or 29 percent.

Voters chose Republican Tiffany Mitchell as their next justice of the peace for District 1. She received 460 votes, or 62 percent. Her opponent, Republican Deborah Hollie received 279 votes, or 38 percent.

There will be a runoff for justice of the peace for District 4. Republican “Tony” Deville received 1,201 votes, or 43 percent, while Republican “Danny” Reeves received 867 votes, or 31 percent. The other candidates, Republicans David Higginbotham and Jason Beebee received 562 votes and 170 votes, respectively.

Beauregard overwhelmingly voted for Republican U.S. Congresswoman Julia Letlow to fill the U.S. Senate seat for Louisiana. Letlow got 7,987 votes in the parish, or 78 percent, over Democrat “Jamie” Davis. Davis garnered 2,259 votes, or 22 percent.

Calcasieu also supported Republican Mike Johnson to keep his seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Voters favored Amendments 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10. Amendments 2, and 5 failed in the parish.