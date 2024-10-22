Win for Mossville: Sulphur Land Use Commission votes unanimously against de-annexation

The small, temporary building used for the Sulphur Land Use Commission meeting was packed Monday. A few people stood outside. Missing from the crowd were representatives from KNI LLC and Hackberry Four Investments. On the agenda were petitions from the landowners to de-annex four parcels of land.

In July, Land Use Commissioners had granted the two companies an exception to develop a borrow pit 14 times larger than the ordinance allows, 70-acres, which is the equivalent of 53 football fields. Then it went to the City Council. They voted it down.

At least a dozen people spoke at Monday’s meeting.

“I can’t believe we’re back for this,” said Carey Rigmaiden. “They asked to be annexed because they couldn’t get something from the parish. Then they decided they can’t get what they want from the city of Sulphur and they want to go back to the Police Jury.”

“If you have a moral or personal or political dilemma about a decision that seems to keep people from developing their property, remember, this is what you do,” said Danny DiPetta — who went on to tell how these companies had, in his opinion, a history of making bad decisions. “They acquired the property. They tried to put a man camp on the property. (That’s when it was annexed.) They got crossways with the Corps of Engineers. They let the property sit without trying to make an application for some good, clean development. They decided to make a dirt bit 14 times the size the ordinance allows. And finally, they had no real end use except a detention basin or a vegetative landfill, which could become an eyesore or worse.”

Kendra Martin said she was in opposition because borrow pits pose significant threats to health, environment and quality of life.

“We stand united in our commitment to protect our community, advocate for policy and ensure that our voices are heard in matters that affect our lives and future.”

“Did anyone get the Phase One Environmental Study they promised at the City Council meeting,” asked Cindy Robertson of Micah 6:8?

“And another thing, no one has told us about flood insurance,” Robert LeBlanc said, telling about how FEMA has changed its flood rating due to a drainage ditch near one Sulphur property. “How would a 70-acre body of water affect flood insurance rates or elevation requirements?”

Roishetta Ozane of the Vessel Project said she speaks all over the world to advance environmental justice.

“We’ve done our research; we’re being ignored,” Ozane said.

That was not the case in this matter. On all four votes, representing the four parcels of land totaling 117 acres, Commissioners Lenore Carrroll, Troy Darby, Veronica Allison, Eddie LeBlanc and Janathan Brazzel voted no.