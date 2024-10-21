Open in App
    American Press

    City Council approves exception for Right to Life sign

    By Emily Burleigh,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R19tS_0wFrwMLZ00

    The Lake Charles City Council approved a special exception request Wednesday for an off-site sign that the planning and zoning committee denied last month.

    The sign installation is an exception because it is a static, freestanding “additional political speech sign” on the property, 1432 Broad St., that does not advertise the business, UTEC (Utility Truck and Equipment Co.), said Doug Burguires, director, planning and development. It is “somewhat considered an off-site sign” even though it does not have a “commercial application,” he said.

    An off-site sign advertises a business or service not located at the property where the sign is located.

    Applicant Mary Wilkinson – the sister of UTEC owner Phillip Guzzino – explained that the sign is for Southwest Louisiana Right to Life, a pro-life outreach organization.

    “We mainly wanted to put this sign as an attribute for the community, because the online link posted on the sign leads women, or men, to free medical services or counseling,” she said. “They’re free, if people don’t know about it they can’t go to it.”

    Council Vice President Luvertha August, District B, expressed concern over the location of the sign, stating it has a “junkyard appearance,” and asked if other locations had been considered.

    “I’m afraid that a sign of this significance might be overlooked because there is so much other on that same property,” she said. “I just feel … from my point of view, it would just be another addition to an already overcrowded lot.”

    Wilkinson said that churches were asked, but the sign would “truly would be an additional sign at a church property, and noted that the sign would “dress up” the location.

    Council President Craig Marks moved that the sign be approved on the condition that it can not be changed out for a different purpose. The motion was approved with a vote of six to one. August voted in opposition.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    colleen.fontenot
    1d ago
    Figures August would vote against the sign.
    View all comments
