No. 8 LSU beats Arkansas 34-10 behind Durham’s three touchdowns, Ramos’ four field goals

Caden Durham ran for 101 yards and three touchdowns, Damian Ramos made a career-best four field goals, and No. 4 LSU handled Arkansas 34-10 on Saturday night.

The Tigers (6-1, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) continued their stranglehold over the Razorbacks in the Battle for The Golden Boot series, securing their eighth win in the last nine meetings. LSU has won five consecutive games in Fayetteville dating back to 2016.

“These games have always been close games, but to come down here and play the kind of football we did today, which was controlling the line of scrimmage — they had 38 yards rushing — and for us to run the football and close out the game with (a long drive), those are the things you look for in a football team that is emerging as a contender,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said.

Whit Weeks, the SEC’s leading tackler entering the weekend, helped provide the Tigers some breathing room late in the third quarter when he deflected and intercepted a Taylen Green pass inside the Arkansas 5. Durham scored on a two-yard run on the next play to extend the LSU lead to 24-10 with 4:52 left in the third.

“He’s active,” Kelly said of Weeks. “In that situation he was in a pressure situation where he was blitzing. I think what stands out is he’s active in virtually all the plays. He’s an elite player in this league.”

Ramos, whose 20-yard kick lifted LSU over the Razorbacks in 2023, connected on field goals of 33, 33, 47 and 48 yards. His last attempt pushed him to 12 of 14 this season.

Garrett Nussmeier threw for 233 yards, and CJ Daniels caught seven passes for 86 yards for the Tigers. Weeks finished with nine tackles and a sack on top of the interception.

“When you’re able to get a turnover in the red zone, that’s pretty much automatic points, so that was pretty cool,” Weeks said of the pick. “I deflected it then I looked up and was like, ‘I don’t see the ball,’ then I looked at Major (Burns) and I was like, ‘There it is.’ I grabbed it, and I wish I would’ve scored it.”

The Tigers’ offense overcame an uncharacteristic night penalty-wise. The unit was flagged 11 times, including eight in the first half, and had seven total false starts.

For Arkansas (4-3, 2-2), Green passed for 239 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Andrew Armstrong had seven receptions for 94 yards and his first touchdown of the season.

The Razorbacks failed to gain traction in the running game, totaling a season-low 38 yards on 19 carries. It is their lowest rushing output since finishing with 36 yards in a loss at Ole Miss last October.

“Now we’ve got to go do it again against a really good Texas A&M team at their place,” Kelly said. “I didn’t know this was homecoming (for Arkansas). I’m sure (the Aggies) will schedule homecoming next week there against us, too.

“It seems like we get everybody’s homecoming, so maybe next year they’ll think about maybe not making us homecoming anymore.”

Game ball

Kelly said Saturday’s game ball went to Ramos, a junior from Baltimore.

“I thought the field goal kicks when the game was still in balance helped us stay ahead of it and keep the momentum,” Kelly said.

Ramos said it is the first game ball he has received.

“It felt good,” Ramos said. “It was exciting. You have to have opportunities (to get a game ball) and it has to be the right moment. So many people are deserving of the game ball.”

Giving credit

When asked about his individual performance, Durham opted to praise his teammates Saturday night.

The freshman topped the 100-yard mark for the second time in the last three games.

“The night went well,” Durham said. “But I wouldn’t say everything was on me. I (credit) my O-linemen, my coaches. They put me in the position to perform well. I give all my graces to my coaches and my O-linemen.”

Poll implications

With No. 7 Alabama’s road loss to No. 11 Tennessee on Saturday, LSU is likely to move up at least one spot — maybe more — in the upcoming poll.

The takeaway

LSU: The Tigers won their sixth game in a row and did so comfortably on the road. LSU’s defense allowed just 277 yards and forced three turnovers. That bodes well with a trip to hostile Kyle Field to face No. 14 Texas A&M next week.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks remain in solid position to become bowl eligible, needing two more wins. But Arkansas needs to figure some things out offensively, particularly in the running game and with ball security.

Up next

LSU: The Tigers travel to Texas A&M next week.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks travel to Mississippi State next week.